Charlotte 49ers get a test - and big payday - against Tennessee

The Charlotte 49ers’ football game Saturday at Tennessee will be the fourth time in program history they’ve faced a team from a so-called Power 5 conference.
This, however, figures to be different from Charlotte’s games at Kentucky in 2015, Louisville in 2016 and Kansas State in 2017. When the 49ers (4-4) take the field in Neyland Stadium against the SEC’s Volunteers (3-5), they’ll do so in front of a crowd that will likely exceed 90,000. That would be well in excess of the crowds at Kentucky (56,195), Louisville (53,127) and Kansas State (50,807).
“It’s one of the biggest stadiums in college football,” 49ers linebacker Juwan Foggie said of Neyland Stadium, which holds 102,455, fifth largest capacity in the country. “This is a great opportunity for us. We’ve already had the experience (in the past three seasons). We’ve been getting ready for this every day.”
Playing against a traditional (if now struggling) power in its massive stadium will provide its own set of challenges. And Charlotte (a three-touchdown underdog Saturday) is winless on the road and has struggled in much-less intimidating venues (Massachusetts, Ala.-Birmingham and Middle Tennessee). The losses against UMass (49-31) and UAB (28-7) were marked by dreadfully slow starts from which the 49ers were unable to overcome.
“The biggest thing for us is we want to treat the first play like we do the last play,” said 49ers coach Brad Lambert. “You can’t get to play 50 (plays) until you handle play one. I think that’s the real emphasis for us and it’s kind of been our whole way of doing it this year. Just say, ‘Hey, play the first play and then we’ll go to play two.’
“Hopefully we come out and execute early in the game. We’ve done that a few games and a couple of games we haven’t. If it doesn’t go your way on the first two or three plays, you just have to forget it, drive on and play the next play. Our guys have done a good job of that.”
The Vols’ program continues to be in a down period, with first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt the latest to try and figure things out in Knoxville. Tennessee is 1-4 in the SEC, including a 27-24 defeat last week at South Carolina.
Pruitt said the right things about the improved 49ers earlier this week, acknowledging the presence of first-year coordinators Shane Montgomery (offense) and Glenn Spencer (defense), as well as Charlotte’s success this season both running the ball and stopping the run.
The 49ers are sixth nationally and first in Conference USA in rushing defense (89.9 yards per game) and 17th nationally and third in the league in total defense (318.8 yards per game).
Tailback Benny LeMay’s 93.1 yards per game is second in the league and 33rd nationally.
“They’re very well coached,” Pruitt said at his weekly news conference. “If you look at their coaching staff, there’s tons of experience, on offense and defense. Offensively, they give you multiple looks, they’re committed to running the football. Defensively, they stop the run, they create negative plays, they get turnovers.”
Like many teams from Group of 5 leagues such as Charlotte’s Conference USA, the 49ers will continue to go against Power 5 teams in the future and receive plenty of money to do so (Tennessee is paying Charlotte $1 million to play). Tennessee’s athletics budget of more than $130 million is among the nation’s largest; Charlotte’s is about $29 million.
Charlotte is at Clemson (for $1 million) in 2019 and returns to Tennessee ($1.3 million) in 2020. The 49ers will receive $1.2 million from Illinois in 2021 and $1.4 million from South Carolina in 2022. Charlotte won’t receive payouts from Duke, Maryland and North Carolina, with whom the 49ers have home-and-home series scheduled in future seasons.
Power 5 payouts
Payouts the Charlotte 49ers have received and will receive from Power 5 opponents:
Kentucky (2015): $850,000
Louisville (2016): $600,000
Kansas State (2017): $850,000
Tennessee (2018): $1 million
Clemson (2019): $1 million
Tennessee (2020): $1.3 million
Illinois (2021): $1.2 million
South Carolina (2022): $1.4 million
Source: Charlotte Athletics
