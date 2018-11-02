You can help beat Kentucky (fans) with this college hoops challenge

Tuesday is going to be a busy day in North Carolina.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. for North Carolina’s general election and close at 7:30 p.m. — just in time for you to grab some dinner before watching Top 5 basketball teams Duke and Kentucky while keeping tabs on election results.
On this marathon of a day, The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun want you to show off your hoops spirit at the polls and throughout Election Day in our #VoterByDayCrazieByNight challenge. Send us a video or photo as you (1) rock your team colors at your voting precinct or (2) sport an “I Voted” sticker as you watch the game.
We will face off against our sister paper, The Lexington Herald-Leader, which represents the Kentucky side of the rivalry. Their hashtag will be #VoterByDayWildcatByNight, if you wish to Twitter-spy on the enemy throughout the day. The hashtag with the most participation by midnight wins the challenge.
Here are the challenge rules — and how Cameron Crazies can help beat the Big Blue Nation of Kentucky fans.
Photos and videos submitted must be submitted on Nov. 6, or during North Carolina’s early voting period, which ends Saturday.
Any college hoops fans can participate! Whether you’re in the Triangle or a fan in a different state, as long as you vote in this year’s election you can be a #VoterByDayCrazieByNight.
Photos and videos must be submitted on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #VoterByDayCrazieByNight.
On Twitter: Post your photo or video with the hashtag from a public Twitter account. On Facebook: Reply to our Facebook post, which will go live early Election Day, with your photo. No other Facebook photos will be accepted.
We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on our tally versus Lexington’s, so get your friends involved. More importantly, use this link to get out and vote.
