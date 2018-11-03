See Deebo Samuel’s 90-yard touchdown against Ole Miss

South Carolina football got off to a great start Saturday against Ole Miss, with star senior Deebo Samuel returning the opening kick 90 yards for a touchdown for the Gamecocks to take an early 7-0 lead.
Gamecocks escape Oxford on right side of shootout

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 03, 2018 03:50 PM

Oxford, Mississippi

South Carolina survived a shootout Saturday afternoon in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium but just barely.

In a game that featured more than 1,126 yards of total offense, the Gamecocks beat Ole Miss 48-44 in front of 56,798 fans. The victory wasn’t secured until the Rebels, who had 616 yards of total offense, turned the ball over on downs at their 48-yard line with 1:12 remaining.

It marked the first time this season South Carolina (5-3 overall, 4-3 SEC) has won two games in a row, and it evened the all-time series against Ole Miss at eight wins each. The Rebels fell to 5-4 and 1-4.

The game featured four lead changes in the second half. The Gamecocks led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter. Ole Miss didn’t take its first lead until early in the third quarter. South Carolina retook the lead on a 4-yard scramble by quarterback Jake Bentley with 5:50 remaining.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley had 363 passing yards, the most against an SEC opponent in his career. Bentley was 22-of-32 passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Play of the game: Junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards made a nearly blind, one-handed, 75-yard touchdown catch with 7:41 left in the second quarter. Edwards reached to the side of the Ole Miss defensive back Isaiah Woullard to catch the ball with his right hand and then separated from Woullard to put the Gamecocks ahead 24-13.

Stat of the game: After totaling 26 points in its previous four first halves, South Carolina scored 17 points in the first quarter against Ole Miss. It was the Gamecocks’ most points in the first quarter since 2009.

South Carolina Gamecocks football players such as Jake Bentley celebrate as USC knocked off Ole Miss 48-44 in Oxford

OBSERVATIONS

Injury update: The Gamecocks were battered by injuries in the first half. Starting running back Rico Dowdle appeared to suffer a significant left ankle injury and did not return to the field. Starting left tackle Malik Young, reserve defensive end Aaron Sterling, starting safety Jamyest Williams, reserve running back Ty’Son Williams and reserve safety Javon Charleston also left with first half injuries and did not play in the second half. Starting linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and starting cornerback Keisean Nixon left the field due to injuries in the fourth quarter.

Deebo breaks free: Deebo Samuel scored his first special teams touchdown of the game by returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score. The Rebels attempted to kick the ball short to keep it out of Samuel’s hands, but the ball bounced off the hands of Eric Douglas and back into Samuel’s hands. Samuel now has four career kickoff returns for a touchdown. Two have come on the opening kickoff of the game.

Carrying the load: Junior running back Mon Denson posted a career-high 102 yards. Denson had a career-long 69-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up the 4-yard Jake Bentley touchdown run that put the Gamecocks ahead 48-44 with 5:50 remaining.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina at Florida

When: TBA, Saturday, Nov. 10

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: TBA

BOX SCORE



1st

2nd

3rd

4th

FINAL

South Carolina

17

10

7

14

48

Mississippi

3

24

10

7

44

First Quarter

SC_Samuel 90 kickoff return (P.White kick), 14:43

MIS_FG Logan 25, 11:15

SC_T.Williams 2 run (P.White kick), 9:12

SC_FG P.White 20, 2:38

Second Quarter

MIS_Phillips 9 run (Logan kick), 13:46

MIS_FG Logan 26, 7:52

SC_Edwards 75 pass from Bentley (P.White kick), 7:41

MIS_Ta’amu 17 run (Logan kick), 6:22

SC_FG P.White 23, 2:01

MIS_Phillips 1 run (Logan kick), :10

Third Quarter

MIS_FG Logan 31, 11:56

SC_Vann 5 pass from Bentley (P.White kick), 10:05

MIS_Phillips 2 run (Logan kick), 2:50

Fourth Quarter

MIS_Woullard 1 run (Logan kick), 14:15

SC_Turner 3 run (P.White kick), 11:01

SC_Bentley 4 run (P.White kick), 5:50



USC

MIS

First downs

18

34

Rushes-yards

37-147

50-237

Passing

363

379

Comp-Att-Int

22-32-0

31-48-0

Return Yards

189

56

Punts-Avg.

4-43.0

4-43.25

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

1-1

Penalties-Yards

5-51

4-35

Time of Possession

24:25

35:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: South Carolina, Denson 12-102, T.Williams 7-30, Turner 5-17, Bentley 8-8, Dowdle 1-(minus 1), (Team) 4-(minus 9). Mississippi, Phillips 21-141, Ta’amu 21-66, Woullard 6-28, E.Moore 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 4).

PASSING: South Carolina, Bentley 22-32-0-363. Mississippi, Corral 0-2-0-0, Ta’amu 31-46-0-379.

RECEIVING: South Carolina, Edwards 4-109, T.Williams 3-105, S.Smith 3-82, Samuel 3-17, Vann 3-13, Crosby 2-11, Turner 1-21, August 1-4, Denson 1-1, Dawkins 1-0. Mississippi, E.Moore 11-129, Lodge 7-34, A.Brown 6-115, D.Knox 2-43, Phillips 2-28, Cooley 1-15, Allen 1-9, Sanders 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

