Gamecocks escape Oxford on right side of shootout

South Carolina survived a shootout Saturday afternoon in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium but just barely.
In a game that featured more than 1,126 yards of total offense, the Gamecocks beat Ole Miss 48-44 in front of 56,798 fans. The victory wasn’t secured until the Rebels, who had 616 yards of total offense, turned the ball over on downs at their 48-yard line with 1:12 remaining.
It marked the first time this season South Carolina (5-3 overall, 4-3 SEC) has won two games in a row, and it evened the all-time series against Ole Miss at eight wins each. The Rebels fell to 5-4 and 1-4.
The game featured four lead changes in the second half. The Gamecocks led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter. Ole Miss didn’t take its first lead until early in the third quarter. South Carolina retook the lead on a 4-yard scramble by quarterback Jake Bentley with 5:50 remaining.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley had 363 passing yards, the most against an SEC opponent in his career. Bentley was 22-of-32 passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Play of the game: Junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards made a nearly blind, one-handed, 75-yard touchdown catch with 7:41 left in the second quarter. Edwards reached to the side of the Ole Miss defensive back Isaiah Woullard to catch the ball with his right hand and then separated from Woullard to put the Gamecocks ahead 24-13.
Stat of the game: After totaling 26 points in its previous four first halves, South Carolina scored 17 points in the first quarter against Ole Miss. It was the Gamecocks’ most points in the first quarter since 2009.
OBSERVATIONS
Injury update: The Gamecocks were battered by injuries in the first half. Starting running back Rico Dowdle appeared to suffer a significant left ankle injury and did not return to the field. Starting left tackle Malik Young, reserve defensive end Aaron Sterling, starting safety Jamyest Williams, reserve running back Ty’Son Williams and reserve safety Javon Charleston also left with first half injuries and did not play in the second half. Starting linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and starting cornerback Keisean Nixon left the field due to injuries in the fourth quarter.
Deebo breaks free: Deebo Samuel scored his first special teams touchdown of the game by returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score. The Rebels attempted to kick the ball short to keep it out of Samuel’s hands, but the ball bounced off the hands of Eric Douglas and back into Samuel’s hands. Samuel now has four career kickoff returns for a touchdown. Two have come on the opening kickoff of the game.
Carrying the load: Junior running back Mon Denson posted a career-high 102 yards. Denson had a career-long 69-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up the 4-yard Jake Bentley touchdown run that put the Gamecocks ahead 48-44 with 5:50 remaining.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina at Florida
When: TBA, Saturday, Nov. 10
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
TV: TBA
BOX SCORE
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
South Carolina
17
10
7
14
48
Mississippi
3
24
10
7
44
First Quarter
SC_Samuel 90 kickoff return (P.White kick), 14:43
MIS_FG Logan 25, 11:15
SC_T.Williams 2 run (P.White kick), 9:12
SC_FG P.White 20, 2:38
Second Quarter
MIS_Phillips 9 run (Logan kick), 13:46
MIS_FG Logan 26, 7:52
SC_Edwards 75 pass from Bentley (P.White kick), 7:41
MIS_Ta’amu 17 run (Logan kick), 6:22
SC_FG P.White 23, 2:01
MIS_Phillips 1 run (Logan kick), :10
Third Quarter
MIS_FG Logan 31, 11:56
SC_Vann 5 pass from Bentley (P.White kick), 10:05
MIS_Phillips 2 run (Logan kick), 2:50
Fourth Quarter
MIS_Woullard 1 run (Logan kick), 14:15
SC_Turner 3 run (P.White kick), 11:01
SC_Bentley 4 run (P.White kick), 5:50
USC
MIS
First downs
18
34
Rushes-yards
37-147
50-237
Passing
363
379
Comp-Att-Int
22-32-0
31-48-0
Return Yards
189
56
Punts-Avg.
4-43.0
4-43.25
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-1
Penalties-Yards
5-51
4-35
Time of Possession
24:25
35:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: South Carolina, Denson 12-102, T.Williams 7-30, Turner 5-17, Bentley 8-8, Dowdle 1-(minus 1), (Team) 4-(minus 9). Mississippi, Phillips 21-141, Ta’amu 21-66, Woullard 6-28, E.Moore 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 4).
PASSING: South Carolina, Bentley 22-32-0-363. Mississippi, Corral 0-2-0-0, Ta’amu 31-46-0-379.
RECEIVING: South Carolina, Edwards 4-109, T.Williams 3-105, S.Smith 3-82, Samuel 3-17, Vann 3-13, Crosby 2-11, Turner 1-21, August 1-4, Denson 1-1, Dawkins 1-0. Mississippi, E.Moore 11-129, Lodge 7-34, A.Brown 6-115, D.Knox 2-43, Phillips 2-28, Cooley 1-15, Allen 1-9, Sanders 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
