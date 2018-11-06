USC commit Cam Smith sets sights on playoffs ... then more good times with Hilinski

South Carolina football fans weren’t the only ones a little concerned when commit Ryan Hilinski picked up an offer from Stanford last month.
Some of the Gamecocks’ recruits were a little worried, including Westwood High’s Cam Smith. The senior cornerback immediately sent a text to Hilinski when he saw the post on Twitter that he was offered by the Cardinal, which he called his “dream school” and a place he wanted an offer from since the sixth grade.
“That was his dream offer and I texted him as soon as he got it. I was like ‘congrats’ but I still was like wanting to make sure he stayed with Carolina,” Smith said Friday after the 29-0 win over South Aiken on senior night.
A week or so later, Hilinski reaffirmed his commitment to USC. He visited South Carolina for the Tennessee game and Smith was able to hang out with the California native.
Smith, who texts with Hilinski frequently, said the two were able to talk about such things as the impact they want to make on the program when the two enroll in January after both play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5.
Smith has been to every USC home game this season and he loves the atmosphere and vibe he gets every time steps foot at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“It has been great. The fan base has been amazing. Sandstorm gets me hyped and I am up there waving my towel in the crowd as well,” Smith said.
The four-star recruit has had an interesting senior season back in Columbia area after spending the last three years in Maryland. Westwood started the year at 4-0 and was ranked in the top five in Class 4A. But the Redhawks followed that up with a four-game losing streak before winning their last two games.
Westwood earned an at-large bid for the 4A playoffs and travel to Belton Honea-Path this week.
Smith entered Friday’s home finale fourth on the team in tackles with 46. He doesn’t have an interception yet because teams rarely throw his way. He tries to stay engaged and make an impact in other ways.
Smith also returns punts and has saw some time at receiver where he’s caught two passes for 59 yards.
“It isn’t as exciting as I thought it would be. I thought I would get a lot more passes thrown to me and people trying to try me and stuff like that. But it hasn’t happened,” Smith said. “So, I try to make as many tackles as I can and get as close to the ball as I can.”
