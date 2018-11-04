Watch the jubilant scene in South Carolina’s locker room after edging Ole Miss

At one corner of the field at Ole Miss’ Vaught–Hemingway Stadium, there’s a bust of Rebels legend Chucky Mullins with the quote “Never quit,” written on the podium on which it stands.
Following South Carolina football’s 48-44 win against the Rebels, a win that should put USC in position to win at least seven games this season, USC coach Will Muschamp seemed to borrow that theme, intentionally or unintentionally, for his postgame locker room speech.
Then South Carolina’s players did the only thing that makes sense after erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against one of the best offenses in the country: celebrate.
South Carolina will be back on the road next week to take on Florida at Noon in the swamp.
