Five takeaways from UNC’s 38-28 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday

North Carolina defensive coordinator John Papuchis said earlier in the week that the Tar Heels would have to “steal” at least three possessions in order to put themselves in a position to beat Georgia Tech.
A stolen possession, as defined by UNC’s staff, meant creating a turnover, forcing a three-and-out, or a turnover on downs.
“If we can get three or four of those in the course of the game, then we’re stealing possessions for the offense and it will give us a chance,” Papuchis said.
UNC (1-7, 1-5 ACC) stole a possession on Georgia Tech’s first drive after senior defensive end Malik Carney forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
The Tar Heels stole four more possessions — three in the second half — but even that was not enough, and they lost 38-28. It was their fifth consecutive loss of the season.
The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 3-3) gained 565 yards of total offense for the game. Led by redshirt freshman quarterback Tobias Oliver, who ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns, the Yellow Jackets had 461 rushing yards.
Georgia Tech’s option offense is something opponents have trouble preparing. Few teams in the country run it, and even fewer run it as well as Georgia Tech.
The good news for the Tar Heels is that it has improved in some areas that it has struggled most, like penalties and third down conversions.
But turnovers are what have ultimately doomed UNC this season, and definitely on Saturday. Junior quarterback Nathan Elliott threw two of his three interceptions late in the fourth quarter, stymieing any comeback attempt, and sealing its fate.
Here are five takeaways:
1. Turnovers continue to cost this team
Early in the fourth quarter, UNC had won the turnover battle and was in a position take its first lead since early in the game. UNC linebacker Cole Holcomb, who had a career-high 22 tackles, had just forced a fumble with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter as the game was tied 28-28.
But the Tar Heels were undone by costly turnovers in the fourth quarter, just as it has in other losses this season.
Against California on Sept. 1, UNC had four interceptions, two returned for a touchdown. UNC lost to California 24-17.
Against Miami on Sept. 27, UNC had six turnovers. Three were fumbles, three interceptions, and three were returned for touchdowns. UNC lost to Miami 47-10.
Against Virginia Tech on Oct. 20, UNC running back Michael Carter fumbled at the goal line and the Hokies recovered. A Carter score would have increased UNC’s lead to 10 points late in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Hokies turned it into seven points and won 22-19.
With three turnovers on Saturday, UNC now has 19 turnovers this season. That’s an average of more than two per game. Its turnover margin is -8, which is ranked 125th out of 130 FBS teams in the country.
“It was obviously not how we wanted it to go,” Elliott said. “We have to make more plays. I take full responsibility for this one. I have to make more plays.”
2. True freshman Jace Ruder appears to be UNC’s future
UNC is currently trying to woo Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, who took an official visit on Saturday. But Ruder will be a good consolation prize if Bryant doesn’t go to UNC.
Ruder, a 6-2, 220-pound freshman quarterback, showed a lot of promise in his brief debut on Saturday. Ruder, who came in to replace a struggling Elliott, threw five passes, completing four. His throws were strong, accurate and on time.
Ruder’s only incomplete pass was a drop by junior wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams.
His final pass was a nine-yard touchdown to junior tight end Carl Tucker. Ruder also showed he can run. His teammates and coaches had raved about his athletic ability in practice. But it was his athletic ability that eventually ended his day, and possibly the season.
Ruder took a hard hit in the third quarter before his touchdown pass and came up slow. After the touchdown drive, he went back into the locker room and returned with a sling on his left (non-throwing) arm.
When asked was he was confident Ruder and freshman Cade Fortin were his quarterbacks of the future, Fedora said, “I think they are what we expected of them.”
“I think both kids are going to grow and get better in everything they do. The experience that they have had right now has been good for them.”
3. UNC has few options after Elliott
The Tar Heels are in an emergency situation here. Outside of Nathan Elliott, Fedora said the backup quarterbacks are senior walk-on Manny Miles and junior wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams.
Miles has thrown one pass while at UNC. It went for five yards in 2017.
Ratliff-Williams, who was converted to a receiver when he got to UNC, has thrown six passes and two touchdowns in three years, which have come on trick plays. He is 0-2 this season. However, he is the Tar Heels’ top target at receiver.
“So we’ll have to do some things to get him prepared,” Fedora said.
If Elliott were to get hurt, UNC would have to rely on quarterbacks it had no expectation of playing.
4. UNC’s defense allowed it to come back
There were three consecutive possessions where UNC’s defense helped its offense get back in the game.
Shortly after Ruder’s touchdown pass to Tucker brought the score to 28-17 late in the third quarter, Holcomb forced Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason to fumble. UNC senior safety J.K. Britt recovered at the UNC 28.
The Tar Heels eventually turned it into a field goal to trail 28-20 with 1:13 left in the third quarter.
On its next defensive possession, Georgia Tech had fourth down and short at the UNC 48-yard line. Oliver seemed to mishandle the snap and was tackled for loss at the 50-yard line. UNC took over on downs and scored a touchdown four plays later. A two-point conversion from Elliott to Ratliff-Williams tied the game at 28.
“There was never any doubt in their minds that they were going to win the football game, even when we were down 28-10,” Fedora said. “Give a lot of credit to our leadership on our football team, and our guys keep battling. I’m proud of them for it.”
On its next defensive possession, with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter, Holcomb forced what was his third fumble. UNC recovered again at its own 8-yard line with a chance to win.
5. Third down conversions
The Tar Heels have been among the worst teams in third down conversion percentage, converting about a third of their attempts. But on Saturday, they showed improvement.
UNC was 8-for-14 on third down attempts, which is 57.1 percent. A primary reason was because its average distance on third down was shorter than in previous games. UNC faced only two third downs in which it had to go nine or more yards on Saturday. Three third downs were 1-4 yards, and nine were 5-8 yards.
UNC’s average gain on first down was 3.7 yards. Its running game was better compared to its loss to Virginia on Oct. 27, where it ran for a season-low 66 yards.
UNC ran for 166 rushing yards against Georgia Tech.
