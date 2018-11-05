He’s one of the best receivers in NFL history, and one Gamecock’s play impressed him

It was a bit of a surprise when South Carolina receiver Bryan Edward’s one-handed, 75-yard touchdown catch from Jake Bentley against Ole Miss didn’t even make the SportsCenter Top 10 on Saturday night.
But the highlight-reel grab caught someone’s attention: NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
The former Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers star featured Edwards’ grab on his ESPN segment “You got Mossed.” The former jump-ball specialist was known for his leaping acrobatic grabs, and he had some respect for Edwards, whose skillset allows him to do the same.
“That was a great catch,” Moss said. “Look at this catch.”
Moss has the second-most touchdowns, fourth-most yards and 15th-most receptions in NFL history. He’s one of the most dominant players in college history too, with 78 catches, 1,709 yards and 28 TDs for a 1-AA champion Marshall team, and then 96 receptions, 1,820 yards and 26 scores in the Herd’s first Division 1-A season. His last college game came again the Rebels, when he caught six passes for for 173 yards.
Edwards is quietly building a stellar career at South Carolina. In three seasons, he’s eighth all-time in career receptions (143), 10th in yards (1,939) and tied for 10th in receiving touchdowns (15).
