Star guard Jalen Lecque says NC State has nothing to worry about despite ESPN NBA report

Jalen Lecque may have had N.C. State fans sweating over the weekend after an ESPN article came out saying the Wolfpack commit might consider testing the NBA waters next spring. And while that’s still a very real possibility, Lecque reassured fans that right now he plans on heading to Raleigh next season.

Lecque played last season at Christ School in Arden, and fulfilled all his NCAA academic requirements. But he enrolled at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., over the summer after reclassifying after his junior year at Christ School. Since he is one year removed from high school, Lecque (6-4, 190) would be eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft next spring.

He told ESPN rthat if he was considered for the first round “then you never know.”

Reached Monday, Lecque said he was focusing on his high school season right now and was “100 percent” committed to N.C. State. Lecque verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Oct. 2 and is the only player in the class of 2019 committed to Kevin Keatts so far.

“That’s where I’m focusing on right now,” Lecque said. “I’m taking it steps at a time and I said that you never know.”

Lecque said the NBA is always something to “keep in the back of your mind about” as a basketball player, and naturally, when asked about it he said it’s “good to have an option.”

Nicknamed ‘Baby Westbrook’ for his rare combination of skill and athleticism, Lecque averaged 15 ppg, shooting 44 percent from the field at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this summer. He says at the time he’s focusing on winning a championship at Brewster and eventually moving on to N.C. State, where he’s expected to play a huge role in Keatts’ offense next season. Lecque said he has been in contact with Keatts since the ESPN story came out.

“I told him there’s nothing to worry about,” Lecque said. “I love N.C. State and that’s my home. I told him that exactly.”