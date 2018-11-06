Former Gamecock Bruce Ellington lands with NFC team

Former South Carolina standout Bruce Ellington has found a new home.
Ellington is signing with the Detroit Lions, the team announced Tuesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the signing. His signing come less than a week after he was released by the Houston Texans. He was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury but has recovered and was cleared to work out for different teams.
Terms of Ellington’s contract weren’t disclosed.
Ellington appeared in three games with the Texans this season and caught eight passes for 92 yards and a TD. Last year with Houston, he caught 29 passes for 330 yards and two scores.
In four seasons, Ellington has caught 56 passes for 637 yards and five touchdowns. The Lions will be Ellington’s third team. He also played two years with the San Francisco 49ers.
