Four-star defensive back decommits from Gamecocks football

South Carolina football lost a key piece of its 2019 recruiting class when four-star junior college defensive back D.J. Daniel tweeted out his decommitment Tuesday afternoon.
He had picked Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks over home-state Georgia in August. Soon after decommitting, he reportedly joined the Bulldogs’ class.
Daniel is the No. 10 junior college recruit in the country. For the season, he has 10 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass break-ups and a pair of blocked kicks.
He’s the second player to decommit from the class, joining linebacker Ahdarrious Gee, who left the class in February.
His departure from the class leaves hometown recruit Cam Smith of Westwood High as the Gamecocks’ lone DB commitment.
South Carolina now has 17 commits for 23 spots (transfers Jamel Cook and Josh Belk count against the total of 25). Tyquan Johnson, a 2018 signee, could also fill another spot after a year in prep school.
The first of two signing days is Dec. 19.
Comments