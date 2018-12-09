Hometown kicker will be a Gamecock

Spring Valley High senior kicker Alex Herrera on Sunday announced a commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Herrera (6-0, 175) averaged 41.3 yards a punt in 2018, was 10-of-13 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points. He is the 15th-ranked kicker in the country according to the Kohl’s kicking rankings and finished second at Kohl’s Camp in July.

Herrera made several visits to South Carolina for games this fall. He also visited Virginia and had offers from Western Carolina and Davidson.

Herrera played quarterback for the Vikings early in the season. He threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 240 yards.

Herrera will play in the Metro Senior Bowl on Dec. 22 in Columbia and the Blue Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 5.