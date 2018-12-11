Longtime in-state receiver commit no longer part of Gamecocks’ 2019 class

South Carolina football won’t have a longtime wide receiver commit, one of the top in-state players, in the 2019 class.
Northwestern High wide receiver Jamario Holley will not be part of the Gamecocks’ next class, a source confirmed to The State. He had been committed since February.
“I promise i’ll come back stronger than i ever came,” Holley said Monday on Twitter.
Both GamecockCentral and TheBigSpur removed Holley from their USC commitment lists for the class.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The 6-foot, 180-pounder is a four-star prospect and at points was a top-200 recruit nationally. He has slipped since the summer to No. 363 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings that factor in all networks. He’s the No. 46 wide receiver in the class and No. 3 player in South Carolina.
Holley was hurt much of his senior season and missed three games. He caught 29 passes for 470 yards and six scores, ran for five more, returned a kickoff for a score and picked off a pass.
Holley was a Shrine Bowl all-star game selection but will not participate. Shrine Bowl coach Jackie Hayes told SportsTalk that Holley was “a no-show” and that coaches were told late Monday afternoon that he would not be part of the game.
Losing him from the class leaves the Gamecocks with only one commit at the position, four-star Keveon Mullins. The Gamecocks could still bring in former signee Tyquan Johnson, who spent the year in prep school. USC has also been looking at Mullins High School athlete Xavier Legette, who played quarterback as a senior and led his team to an 8-2 record.
South Carolina is now at 16 commits. That leaves seven open spots when factoring transfers Josh Belk and Jamel Cook. Johnson could fill one, and USC still will likely add at least two defensive backs and another offensive lineman or two.
The first day of the early signing period is Dec. 19.
Comments