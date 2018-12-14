Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball matchups

No. 4 GONZAGA (9-1) at No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA (7-2)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Gonzaga’s backcourt of Zach Norvell Jr. (17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds a game) and Josh Perkins (8.4 assists per game – No. 2 nationally) will be a handful for the Tar Heels. Point guard Coby White (ankle) is expected to be back in the lineup for the Tar Heels.
N.C. STATE (8-1) vs. PENN STATE (5-4)
Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J., 2 p.m., ESPNU
This is the opener of the four-game Boardwalk Classic. The Wolfpack has been on a 10-day exam break. In its last game, the Wolfpack trounced Western Carolina 100-67, behind Devon Daniels’ 21 points. Lamar Stevens (20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds a game) is the force for an inconsistent Nittany Lion team.
DAVIDSON (8-1) vs. TEMPLE (8-2)
Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J., 4:30 p.m.
This is Game 2 of the Boardwalk Classic, with Davidson trying to shake off the rust from an 11-day break. Temple has lost only to VCU and Villanova, but four of their victories have come by six points or less. They have a plus-5 differential on turnovers per game.
RADFORD (6-3) at CLEMSON (6-3)
Littlejohn Arena, Clemson, S.C., 3 p.m.
Carlik Jones (16.0 points a game) leads a Highlanders’ team that has a road victory over Texas this season. Clemson last played a week ago, losing by 12 to Mississippi State in Newark, N.J., with Aamir Sims scoring 23 points. Teammate Elijah Thomas has made 28 of his past 36 shots from the floor.
APPALACHIAN STATE (4-5) at SOUTH FLORIDA (6-2)
Yuengling Center, Tampa, 1 p.m.
Reserve guard Joseph Battle scored 18 points for App State in its victory last Saturday over N.C. Central. Because of the snow-related cancellation of its game at Charlotte last Sunday, South Florida hasn’t played in two weeks. The Bulls’ victories have come against non-Power 5 opponents with a combined 23-37 record.
