Region Gameday: Monday’s college basketball games

DAVIDSON (8-2) at WAKE FOREST (5-3)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Davidson missed Kellan Grady (19.4 points a game), who was sidelined for Saturday’s overtime loss to Temple with a sore knee. There is no word if he’ll play in Monday night’s game. ...The Deacons, playing for the first time in 11 days, are led by Brandon Childress (16.9 points) and Jaylen Hoard (15.5 points, 8.3 assists).
GARDNER-WEBB (7-5) at GEORGIA TECH (5-3)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
The visiting Runnin’ Bulldogs have won five straight, but this is probably their toughest opponent this season. Freshman Jose Perez, coming off a 24-point performance, is off to a stellar start for Gardner-Webb. The Yellow Jackets are holding teams to per-game averages of 58 points and 36-percent shooting from the floor.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (2-5, 0-1 CIAA) at VIRGINIA UNION (4-6, 1-1)
Barco-Stevens Hall, Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
This is the Golden Bulls’ final game until Jan. 5. Cayse Minor had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Johnson C. Smith’s loss Thursday at Lincoln (Pa.). Virginia Union’s Demarius Pitts, a 6-foot-4 guard, averages 18 points and is shooting 49 percent from the floor.
Steve Lyttle
Comments