Sluggish Wolfpack squashes USC-Upstate to improve 11-1

N.C. State avoided a letdown after its big win over Auburn.
Eric Lockett scored a season-high 15 points to lead the Wolfpack to a 98-71 win over USC-Upstate on Saturday afternoon.
The Wolfpack (11-1) knocked off the seventh-ranked Tigers on Wednesday. Kevin Keatts’ team was sluggish out of the gate, to the second-year coach’s ire, but Lockett led a second wave that helped get the Wolfpack going.
Lockett actually didn’t play in the 78-71 win over Auburn. He checked in at 16:11 and immediately hit a 3-pointer, setting the tone for his breakout afternoon.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
USC-Upstate (4-9) cut N.C. State’s lead to 70-59 at 9:42 in the second half but Lockett answered with consecutive 3s.
Freshman Jericole Hellems added 13 points and six rebounds for the Wolfpack, who will host Loyola (Md.) on Dec. 28 before ACC play begins on Jan. 3 at Miami.
Comments