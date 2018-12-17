Former Gamecocks coach Kurt Roper coming back to the Carolinas

Former South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper is coming back to the Carolinas.
Roper was named N.C. State quarterbacks coach on Monday. He was Will Muschamp’s first OC in Columbia and was let go last year in favor of Bryan McClendon. He landed at Colorado and was the interim coach after Mike MacIntyre was fired.
Roper replaces Eli Drinkwitz, who took the head coaching job at Appalachian State, in the QB role. Des Kitchings and George McDonald were named co-offensive coordinators for the Wolfpack.
Roper, a David Cutcliffe disciple, spent two seasons in Columbia. He led a pair of offenses that struggled offense and was let go after the regular season in 2017.
He had followed Muschamp from Florida to USC, with a gap year working on the Cleveland Browns. Last season, his quarterbacks ranked 62nd in passer rating against FBS team.
N.C. State will have to replace Ryan Finley, a 3,789-yard passer who started for three seasons.
