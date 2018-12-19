Two South Carolina basketball starters to miss Virginia game, out ‘indefinitely’

South Carolina is down two starters Wednesday for its game against No. 3 Virginia — and perhaps much longer.
USC announced prior to tip-off that point guard T.J. Moss (high ankle sprain and foot injury) and forward Maik Kotsar (concussion) are sidelined by injuries. Both are listed as being out “indefinitely.”
The Gamecocks (4-5) and Cavaliers (9-0) are scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. The game will air on SEC Network.
Moss, a freshman, missed the first two games of this season with a sprained foot. He’s averaging 6.3 points and 1.9 assists per game.
Kotsar, a junior and three-year starter, is averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.
