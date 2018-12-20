AJ Turner will remain at DB for the Belk Bowl. What about the rest of his USC career?

A.J. Turner, a running back for the majority of his South Carolina career, was asked something Thursday that was typical for an offensive player.
Nine days ahead of USC’s matchup with Virginia in the Belk Bowl, a reporter wanted to get Turner’s early feel for the Cavaliers defense.
“I’m actually watching Virginia’s offense,” Turner replied, “like I’m playing corner in the bowl game now.”
Turner is a junior with 1,322 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a Gamecock. Because of a rash of injuries in Carolina’s secondary, he began taking practice reps as a DB prior to the Akron game in Dec. 1. He then appeared in that position late in USC’s 28-3 win over the Zips.
It’s likely he’ll remain in that role for the UVa game on Dec. 29.
“I’m also playing running back too,” Turner said. “So I gotta watch both sides (of Virginia’s team). It’s double-duty for me. I enjoy it though because it shows my versatility.”
But how long will this busy role last? Turner is expected to return to USC next season — along with fellow RBs Rico Dowdle, Ty’Son Williams, Mon Denson, Deshaun Fenwick and Lavonte Valentine.
“If they’re gonna allow me to have the ability to do both,” Turner said, “then I’ll just keep doing both — running back and corner. I’m also on special teams and stuff like that.
“Just more opportunities to get on the field and show what I can do. Definitely excited about that.”
Turner, a former three-star prospect, played offense and defense for two years at Centreville High School in Virginia. He was part of a 2013 state championship team that won its final game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, home of the Cavaliers.
