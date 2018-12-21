Could UNC coach Roy Williams see himself coaching until he is 78? Here’s his answer.

When North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ new contract expires in 2028, he’ll be 78 years old. If he were to stay the length of his contract, he would be the oldest coach in NCAA Division I history. That is, unless he is outlasted by the coaches who are older.
Williams, 68, is the 11th oldest active head coach in Division I men’s basketball. Syracuse Jim Boeheim is the oldest at 74, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is third at 71.
UNC announced on Wednesday that Williams signed an eight-year contract extension that will last through the 2027-2028 season.
When asked Thursday whether he could see himself coaching until 78, Williams said he’ll coach as long as he feels good, and has his health.
“I enjoy what I’m doing,” Williams said. “I really do. It’s fun. I’ve faced some adversity. I’ve faced some tough times. That’s part of life too.”
“As long as I’ve got my health, I’m OK.”
Williams has had a number of health issues during his coaching career. He went through a cancer scare about six years ago when a tumor on his kidney turned out to be benign. He’s dealt with vertigo attacks in the past, and he’s also had multiple knee surgeries.
But he’s been healthy recently and said he feels good. According to a News & Observer article in April 2016, Williams said in an interview with the Dan Patrick Show, that he could coach another 10 years.
UNC senior guard Kenny Williams said he was not surprised that coach Williams signed an extension, and expects him to coach the full length of the contract.
“I think he wants to coach until his last day,” Kenny Williams said.
Temple’s John Chaney was considered the oldest basketball coach in Division I history at 74 years old and nearly two months, which Boeheim is expected to break soon. Lute Olson (Iowa, Arizona) and Jim Phelan (Mount St. Mary’s) also coached until they were 74.
Williams, who started coaching at Charles D. Owen High School in 1973, has been a college head coach at Kansas and UNC. He is 850-229. He has also won three national championships (2005, 2009, 2017), all at UNC.
UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in an interview with the N&O in November that he hasn’t thought about a future without Williams. He said he’s expecting him to coach a long time.
“He’s been a great guy to work with,” Cunningham said. “The kids love him, the students love him. He’s been terrific.”
“I’m trying to make this the best job in the world for him that he will try to do this for a long time.”
List of oldest active head coaches in Division I men’s basketball
1. Jim Boeheim, 74, Syracuse
2. Cliff Ellis, 73, Coastal Carolina
3. Mike Krzyzewski, 71, Duke
4. Dan D’Antoni, 71, Marshall
5. Leonard Hamilton, 70, Florida State
6. Francis O’Hanlon, 70, Lafayette
7. Fran Dunphy, 70, Temple
8. Jim Larrañaga, 69, Miami
9. Bill Evans, 69, Idaho State
10. Bob McKillop, 68, Davidson
11. Roy Williams, 68, UNC
UNC vs. Kentucky
What: CBS Sports Classic
When: Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m.
Where: United Center in Chicago
TV: CBS
