One has ‘NFL numbers.’ The other has ‘lockdown’ potential. What USC got in new DBs

Will Muschamp’s camp evaluations led to the defensive back additions in South Carolina’s 2019 recruiting class.

Johnny Dixon, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound three-star prospect from Florida, has been hampered by injuries the past couple seasons at Chamberlain High School. It’s limited his production, but not his potential.

Muschamp has long kept note of Dixon’s value at full strength. The USC head coach saw it first-hand in Columbia.

“Two years ago, we had John in camp and we felt like he was one of the best cover corners that we’ve seen in our camps,” Muschamp said. “He had a patella issue with his knee to start his senior year and really didn’t play a whole lot and wasn’t healthy through the entire season.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“We know what John can do when he’s healthy. We think he’s a lockdown corner, a guy that has a tremendous upside and we’re excited about having John in the program.”

Football recruit John Dixon, a cornerback from Tampa, Fla. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Over 30 high school games, Dixon totaled 102 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions. He committed to the Gamecocks on National Signing Day. He claimed offers from Penn State, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Florida and Oregon.

For now, Dixon has one position mate in this class. Cameron Smith is a four-star Blythewood product who moved back to South Carolina from Maryland before his senior season at Westwood.

“Thank goodness,” Muschamp said of the good fortune.

Smith committed in August and will enroll at USC next month.

SHARE COPY LINK Westwood High defensive back commits to the hometown South Carolina Gamecocks.

“Cam is a guy that came from camp and ran a sub 4.5 (40-yard dash), (had a) 36 (inch) vertical, 10-5 broad,” Muschamp said. “Those are NFL numbers in the combine as far as explosive power to be a 6-1 corner at 185 pounds. Cam’s got a huge upside.”

Smith, who made 65 tackles, broke up 16 passes and forced four fumbles as a senior, will play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio, joining Carolina quarterback signee Ryan Hilinski.

“There were some claims out there that he had all kinds of shoulder injuries,” Muschamp said of Smith, “but he doesn’t.”

Both Dixon and Smith come to USC at a position where the Gamecocks will have some turnover. Gone are starters Keisean Nixon and Rashad Fenton. Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu return, and Southern Cal transfer Jamel Cook will become eligible at the position.

Muschamp said Wednesday that Carolina could still add another DB to this class.