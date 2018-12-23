College Sports

Jadeveon Clowney posts big game vs Eagles, is at the center of disputed call

By Ben Breiner

December 23, 2018 04:44 PM

‘The Hit’ by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
By
Up Next
From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
By

Former South Carolina football star Jadeveon Clowney was in the midst of a big day for the Houston Texans on Sunday, terrorizing former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

But a play at the end soured things.

Foles had already thrown what became a 19-yard pass to former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery when Clowney drilled him. Out came the flag for roughing the passer after Clowney lowered the crown of his helmet, taking the Eagles from their 11 to their 45 on a drive that ended in the game-winning field goal.

The call drew some complaints.

It came at the end of a game when the former No. 1 pick had eight tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and three QB hits, plus a hard sack on a 2-point try. His strip sack in the second quarter set up a touchdown and gave the Texans an early lead.

Jeffery finished with three catches for 82 yards.

  Comments  

things to do