Top in-state prospect PJ Hall has timeline for how recruiting process could play out

P.J. Hall isn’t where he wants to be yet, but he’s getting there.
On Wednesday, the Dorman High junior forward played his third game since “badly tweaking” his knee during the preseason. Hall scored 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in 23 minutes of action in the Cavaliers’ win over Gray Collegiate in the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast.
Dorman has the day off Thursday before taking on Keenan on Friday in the semifinals of the American Division bracket.
“I’m getting close, but the biggest thing now is I am out of shape,” Hall said after the game. “After the first half, I was like, ‘Woah, I am feeling it.’ After about one more week, I should be where I was before the injury.”
Hall has scored in double figures in each of his last two games. Dorman (11-2) lost twice with him, once to nationally-ranked Oak Hill and also to Charlotte Latin.
With a healthy Hall, Dorman is the Class 5A favorite in South Carolina as it goes for its third straight championship.
Hall is the No. 1 prospect in the state for Class of 2020 and is ranked inside the top 150 in country by 247Sports and Rivals. Coaches and recruiting analysts love Hall’s 6-foot-9 frame and his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter and his passing ability.
Hall has more than a dozen offers, including Florida, Tennessee and Pittsburgh. In-state schools South Carolina and Clemson also have offered and have made Hall a priority. He said there is a lot to like about both programs.
“Clemson, they are underdogs, they are gritty. They love the underdog position and beating the big guys,” Hall said. “USC, I love the coaching staff there. I love coach [Frank] Martin, the way he coaches, the speed, the angry face. I grew up that way.”
Hall said no school has separated themselves and his recruiting is “wide open.”
Hall has taken several unofficial visits, including USC, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, Winthrop and College of Charleston. He’ll start taking official visits after the season and would like to make a decision either after his AAU season with Upward Stars ends in the summer or before he takes the court for his senior season.
Hall said he learned a lot about the recruiting process watching his sister Thayer Hall go through it. Thayer is a sophomore volleyball player at Florida and was the No. 1 volleyball recruit in the country her senior season.
“It has been a fun journey,” Hall said. “I am trying to do like my sister did. She kept a level head the whole time, trusting in God and that is working for me.”
