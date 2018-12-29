The difference between 6-6 and 9-3 for NC State? Look at the kicking game

N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn (32) kicks a 25-yard field goal as A.J. Cole III holds the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against James Madison at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com