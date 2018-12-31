Leesville Road’s star guard Carter Whitt picks up an offer from NC State

Leesville Road head coach Russ Frazier said more offers would come for his sophomore guard Carter Whitt. Less than a week later after that statement Frazier looks like a prophet.
On the last day of 2018, Whitt picked up another offer, this one from N.C. State. Whitt posted on his twitter page Monday afternoon that he was “excited to receive an offer from N.C. State!”
Whitt had a strong showing on the big stage last week at the John Wall Holiday Invitational and was named to the All-Tournament team. The 6-3 guard came into the Holiday Invitational with offers from Ole Miss, Virginia, High Point, Middle Tennessee State and Liberty. After scoring 21 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists in an opening round win over Trinity Academy last week, Frazier said Whitt was the “best guard in the state.”
Two years from now he might be the best guard for N.C. State. Whitt, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, is the No. 2 player in North Carolina in the class of 2021 and the No. 5 point guard in his class. After the first-round win in the John Wall, Whitt said he felt like he was the best guard in his class.
This season Whitt is averaging 19.6 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Pride. Whitt recorded six triple-doubles as a freshman and Frazier said his guard isn’t a finished product.
“As he gets older, as he matures,” Frazier told a room full of reporters, “look out.”
Whitt is the first player in the class of 2021 to receive an offer from Kevin Keatts. According to Frazier, Whitt went on an unofficial visit to N.C. State Tuesday morning and picked up the offer from Keatts after.
