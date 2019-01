NC State’s Finley: ‘Tonight didn’t go as planned…but not just going to let one game ruin the relationships we built as seniors’

By

January 01, 2019 01:09 AM

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley talks about the loss to Texas A&M in Finley's last game for the Wolfpack in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.