Watch Gamecocks five-star Zacch Pickens notch a sack in national all-star game

Zacch Pickens talks Shrine Bowl performance, winning Mr. Football

South Carolina commit and T.L. Hanna defensive lineman Zacch Pickens was named Mr. Football and Defensive MVP in Shrine Bowl on Dec. 15, 2018.
Five-star South Carolina football commit Zacch Pickens was used to getting double-teamed through his high school football career.

It turned out at the Under Armour All-America all-star game, they didn’t exactly stop.

The defensive lineman from Anderson faced plenty of early double teams as he bounced between defensive end and defensive tackle. But late in the first half, he wriggled free and chased down Penn State Michael Johnson Jr., on the sideline.

Overall, he finished the half with the one sack for Team Flash.

On the other side were Gamecocks target Jaquaze Sorrells and Shilo Sanders. Sorrells had one tackle, chasing down a runner, while Sanders broke up a pass, nearly picking it off with room for a long return.

