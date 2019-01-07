Clemson’s Travis Etienne gets another shot vs. Alabama. He’s ready to prove himself

From Clemson’s first offensive snap in the Sugar Bowl last season against Alabama it was clear that Travis Etienne was not himself.

The Tigers star running back was blasted by Alabama’s Trevon Diggs on the opening kickoff, and although Etienne still saw some action over the next four quarters, he wasn’t able to play his normal role.

Etienne finished with only four carries in Clemson’s 24-6 loss, the second fewest he has had during his career. But he now is healthy and thankful for another shot at the Crimson Tide, this time with a national title on the line.

“I feel like no one wants to end their season on a loss, especially the way we did last year,” Etienne said. “We feel like we didn’t play our best game. We just want to go out there and try to play the best four quarters that we can play and just live with the results.”

While Etienne was an All-ACC performer as a freshman, he has clearly taken his game to another level this year.

The Louisiana native was named a Doak Walker Award finalist and a first-team All-American. He has rushed for 1,572 yards and 22 touchdowns so far this season and is averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Etienne believes that he is much more prepared to face Alabama than he was a year ago.

“Being able to say I’ve played them before and get that first game out of the way and nervousness out of the way, it really helps,” Etienne said. “I feel that I didn’t play the best that I can play… I wasn’t really focused or ready mentally or physically. I just didn’t play the best four quarters that I could.”

Etienne is also 20 pounds heavier and more prepared to carry the load against Alabama’s physical defense than he was in the 2017-18 season.

“Last year I was just happy to be here. This year I’ve got a different mentality of being here, trying to show that I belong,” Etienne said. “I’m very different, my IQ of the game, the way I prepare for the game, just knowing things now that I didn’t know last year and being able to have the mental capacity to take in all the little things.”

Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum doesn’t know if the result would have been different had Etienne played the entire game last year, but he is certainly hoping Clemson’s star back can stay healthy on Monday.

“He’s the heart. When he gets going, the whole entire offense gets going,” Anchrum said. “The run game is a driving force for an offense. We’re not a Pac 12 team or a Big 12 team. We don’t throw the ball every time. That run game is the heart and soul. Not having Travis did feel kind of weird.”

If Clemson can establish Etienne against the Crimson Tide, as it was unable to do a year ago, the Tigers offense should be able to produce much more than its 188 total yards and six points it did last year.





Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson expects the Tigers to perform better with Trevor Lawrence, Etienne and the offensive line stepping up.

“I feel like Trevor, he can slice some people up, so they have no choice but to respect the passing game,” Simpson said. “And with Travis ,they’ve got to respect the running game. I think we’re more of a complete team.”