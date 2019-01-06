South Carolina withstands late rally to top Alabama, win sixth in a row

The blood pressure of Dawn Staley and Gamecock fans may be a little worse for wear, but South Carolina women’s basketball has a six-game win streak and a perfect start to SEC play after defeating Alabama 62-59 on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.
USC (10-4, 2-0 SEC) needed to withstand a frenetic second-half rally by the Crimson Tide (9-6, 1-1) to do it. After leading by 10 at halftime, the Gamecocks saw their lead shrink and finally vanish with less than two minutes to play.
Strong defense from redshirt junior guard Te’a Cooper and a clutch basket in the final minute were enough, however, to grab the win.
Throughout the first quarter, it seemed as though South Carolina, who entered the contest having won 14 in a row vs. Alabama, would cruise to another easy win. Despite some sloppy shooting and struggles to finish, the Gamecocks led 9-0 as Alabama missed its first 10 shots of the game and failed to score until there was 3:48 left in the first quarter.
The Crimson Tide began to generate some offense in the second quarter, despite shooting just 26.3 percent from the floor for the period. They did so with a substantial edge in offensive rebounds — they had more offensive boards than defensive ones in the first half — and second-chance points, where Alabama had a 10-2 advantage.
Just before halftime, ‘Bama closed to within six points. In the final minute, however, freshman guard Destanni Henderson battled in the lane for two tough jumpers, and junior guard Tyasha Harris was fouled with 0.7 seconds remaining, sending her to the free throw line where she put the lead back in double digits.
After the break, South Carolina pushed its lead to 14 with a pair of quick baskets inside from Herbert Harrigan and Jennings, leading to an Alabama timeout just 50 seconds into the third quarter.
That break shut down USC’s momentum, and Alabama found its shooting stroke to go on a 17-6 run until the media timeout, powered by 5-of-6 shooting.
Carolina, meanwhile, turned the ball over three times in that stretch, all of them on sloppy passes into traffic. And while the passing improved over the final few minutes of the quarter, the Gamecocks finished it shooting 6-for-20 on the field, missing several layups and close attempts.
Into the fourth quarter, shooting and holding onto the ball remained an issue, and Alabama took its first lead of the game with 1:07 left to play on a jumper by Jasmine Walker.
With 40 seconds left to play and coming out of a timeout, junior Herbert Harrigan drilled a long 2 with the shot clock winding down to make it 60-59. From there, Cooper came up with three consecutive steals to seal the win.
Star of the game: Herbert Harrigan picked up right where she left off in her 11-point, 16-rebound, six-block performance against Texas A&M on Thursday, tallying 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks
Play of the game: Cooper’s three steals late redeemed a slow offensive day for her and showcased a tough defensive effort for the entire team.
Observations
Rebounding battle: Staley said coming into the game that she was impressed by Alabama’s offensive rebounding prowess, and the Crimson Tide proved her right with 16 offensive boards that they turned into 18 second-chance points.
Ice-cold from 3: The Gamecocks were just 1-of-12 from beyond the arc on Sunday. Over the past three games, USC is shooting just 15.6 percent from 3
Next
South Carolina is set to host Florida this upcoming Thursday at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks and the Gators will be streamed online on SEC Network Plus.
