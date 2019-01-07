Clemson’s Travis Etienne dedicating national championship to the late CJ Fuller

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller is on the Tigers’ minds entering Monday night’s national title game against Alabama.
Fuller died from pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a release last month. Fuller’s death on Oct. 3 came exactly two weeks after he underwent surgery on Sept. 19 to repair a leg injury.
Clemson star running back Travis Etienne, who was a freshman last year when Fuller played for the Tigers, said he is playing the title game for Fuller.
“I want to dedicate the game to C.J. Fuller. Just him being here last year really helping me become the person that I am and the guy that I am and the back that I am,” Etienne said. “And just him taking me in and it would really be great to go out there and win the game for him.”
Fuller rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. He was a redshirt in 2014 and then contributed for three years.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney spoke about what Fuller meant to Clemson during a press conference leading up to the title game.
“Well, I think C.J. has been on our team’s mind since he passed. It’s just a tragic situation, really tragic. You know, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his parents, and in fact his birthday was Thanksgiving Day this year, and not long after the funeral. Just a really difficult thing for all of us,” Swinney said. “Any time you deal with death, and certainly as we get older, it’s something that we are much more aware of and experience a lot in our families and friends and so forth. But for young people, that’s a tough thing to process. But he was a great young man, and I don’t have any doubt that these guys certainly remember him and will honor him with how they play.”
