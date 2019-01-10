College Sports

South Carolina freshman guard to miss rest of season, will redshirt

By Andrew Ramspacher

January 10, 2019 07:45 PM

Which South Carolina men’s basketball freshman is the best at Fortnite? 2K?

South Carolina men's basketball freshman T.J. Moss says he and fellow rookie roommates Keyshawn Bryant and A.J. Lawson play video games together in their spare time and gives his opinion on who's the best of the trio of starters.
By
Up Next
South Carolina men's basketball freshman T.J. Moss says he and fellow rookie roommates Keyshawn Bryant and A.J. Lawson play video games together in their spare time and gives his opinion on who's the best of the trio of starters.
By

One of South Carolina’s injured players won’t be back this season.

T.J. Moss, a freshman guard who suffered a high ankle sprain prior to USC’s game with Virginia on Dec. 19, is taking a medical redshirt. Coach Frank Martin announced as much on Carolina Calls on Thursday night. He first brought up this possibility in late December.

“T.J. is gonna redshirt,” Martin told Carolina play-by-play announcer Derek Scott. “He had surgery a couple days ago.”

An official release from USC is expected Friday, Martin said.

Moss, a former three-star recruit from Memphis who graduated from Findlay Prep in Nevada, averaged 6.3 points and 1.9 assists in his seven games as a Gamecock. He missed USC’s first two contests with a foot injury.

Moss started against Coastal Carolina, Wyoming and Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 193-pounder had 12 points in a loss to Providence on Nov. 17.

Injuries have been a theme to Carolina’s season. Moss is one of four players to miss at least two games. The Gamecocks are still waiting on the return starting swingman Justin Minaya.

Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do