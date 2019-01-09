Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs N.C. State | January 8, 2019

North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) breaks to the basket for a dunk in the second half against N.C. State during the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina freshman Nassir Little (5) enters PNC Arena and a sea of red for the Tar Heels' game against N.C. State on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and North Carolina coach Roy Williams greet each other prior to their game on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) steals the ball from N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) shoots as N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) defends during UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) harnesses a defensive rebound over N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) in the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) shoots over North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) in the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) shoots as N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) drives to the basket under North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) in the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Beverly scored 21 points in the Wolfpack's 90-82 loss.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) drives to the basket between North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) and Garrison Brooks (15) in the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) is called for the foul as he tries to get the ball from N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) and Braxton Beverly (10) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) races to the basket past North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) blocks the shot by N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) keeps the ball from N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's D J Funderburk (0) defends North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) in the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) keeps the ball from N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives past N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after making a basket and drawing a foul in the first half against N.C. State on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's D J Funderburk (0) gets a dunk ahead of North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) in the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) muscles his way to the basket against N.C. State's D J Funderburk (0) in the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Coby White (2) shoots over N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) in the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N
Robert Willett
Teammates check on North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) after he dived after a loose ball in the second half against N.C. State on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts directs his team on offense during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's Blake Harris (55) keeps the ball from North Carolina's Leaky Black (1), left, and Kenny Williams (24) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) battles for a rebound with N.C. State's D J Funderburk (0) in the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Leaky Black (1), left, Garrison Brooks (15) and Luke Maye (32) pressure N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) blocks the shot by N.C. State's Blake Harris (55) during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) shoots as N.C. State's Wyatt Walker (33) and C.J. Bryce (13), right, defend during UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) blocks a shot by North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his players during the second half against N.C State on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts is not happy with the call during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team during the second half against N.C State on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called against his team during the second half against N.C State on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Coby White (2) shoots over N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) during the second half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts talks with Markell Johnson (11) during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) and Cameron Johnson (13) defend as N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) drives to the basket during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) and C.J. Bryce (13) react after a thee point basket by Bryce to pull the Wolfpack to within one point 53-52 early in the second half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives against N.C. State's Wyatt Walker (33) during the second half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. White scored 19 points in the Tar Heels' 90-82 victory
Robert Willett
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) heads to slam in two during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) heads to slam in two during UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) steals the ball from North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts can't believe a foul wasn't called during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) launches a there point shot over N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) during the second half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Maye scored 21 points in the Tar Heels' 90-82 victory.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) during the second half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and trainer Doug Halverson console Cameron Johnson (13) in the second half against N.C. State on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Johnson came out of the game with a cramp and did not return to play. He scored 15 points in the Tar Heels' 90-82 victory.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams consoles Cameron Johnson (13) in the second half against N.C. State on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Johnson came out of the game with a cramp and did not return to play. He scored 15 points in the Tar Heels' 90-82 victory.
Robert Willett
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the second half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts is not happy with the call during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) blocks the shot by North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) celebrates after taking a charge during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) and Garrison Brooks (15) defend N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Coby White (2) is called for the foul as he runs into N.C. State's Wyatt Walker (33) during the second half of UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) starts a fast break ahead of N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) during the second half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) breaks to the basket for a dunk in the second half against N.C. State during the first half on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) reacts in the final minute of play at North Carolina secures their 90-82 victory over the Wolfpack on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and North Carolina coach Roy Williams shake hands following the Tar Heels' 90-82 victory on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts walks off the court after UNC's 90-82 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
