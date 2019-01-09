Leesville Road guard Carter Whitt says he was ‘expecting’ an offer from NC State

Carter Whitt’s offer from N.C. State wasn’t a total surprise.
In fact, the sophomore’s instincts to predict incoming ACC offers might be just as sharp as his instincts as a playmaker.
“I was kind of expecting it when they wanted me to visit that week after the tournament (The John Wall),” Whitt said Tuesday night before Leesville Road played Broughton High School. “I kind of figured it was coming.”
Whitt’s feeling became a reality when Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts officially offered Whitt on New Years Eve. Whitt is averaging 19.6 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists for Leesville, which fell to the Capitals by one, 62-61, hours before Whitt went to PNC to watch N.C. State fall to rival North Carolina.
Whitt averaged 19 points per game at the John Wall Holiday Invitational last month. The silky smooth guard with the curly hair didn’t come into the event as unknown -- far from it, actually. Whitt already had official offers from Virginia, Ole Miss, Middle Tennessee State, Liberty and High Point.
After the first day of the John Wall, Pride head coach Russ Frazier said Whitt was the best “guard in the state.”
Keatts apparently took notice, but this wasn’t the first time the second-year coach got an up close look at the 6-3 guard, ranked the No. 2 player in North Carolina in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.
This summer Whitt played for the Boo Williams AAU team out of Hampton, Va. Playing on a roster loaded with Division I prospects, Whitt averaged 4.4 points per game and dished out a team leading 47 assists in 16 games, averaging 2.9 per outing. He was also second on the team in steals.
During the AAU months, Keatts came out to get his first glimpse at Whitt.
“He was there for a good amount this summer,” Whitt said.
Three days after the John Wall Holiday Invitational ended, Whitt took an unofficial visit to N.C. State to watch the team practice. Afterward, he met with Keatts, who extended an official offer, making Whitt the first offer for Keatts to a class of 2021 prospect.
It was during a one-on-one meeting that the two discussed Whitt’s possible future with the Wolfpack.
“We were just talking about me at State,” Whitt said. “My fit, the way they play, things like that.”
Growing up in Raleigh, Whitt followed the Pack and watched them play ACC games. He attended two games at PNC as a freshman and is impressed by how quickly Keatts has made the Wolfpack a contender in the conference again.
“Keatts is obviously building a great program there,” Whitt said. “Instantly he came in, I mean, they made the tournament last year … a quick turnaround.”
Whitt said he likes the way Keatts uses his guards in the offense. Point guard Markell Johnson is sixth in the ACC in assists (4.2 per game) and 10th in assist to turnover ratio. Braxton Beverly, who has started and come off the bench this season for the Wolfpack, is 11th in the league in three-point field goals per game.
With two ACC offers under his belt, this might be just the beginning for Whitt as his stock continues to soar. Frazier heard from Clemson on Tuesday and UNC has also reached out to the Leesville Road coach inquiring about Whitt, who is in no rush to make a list of favorites.
“It’s been cool to see,” Whitt said. “I just want to see my options.”
