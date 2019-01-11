‘The gold standard for college football.’ Graham, U.S. Senate sound off on Clemson win

As members of the Senate work to end the government shut down, they found some time to give a shout out to South Carolina’s National Championship winning team.
Senators gathered Friday to pass a resolution congratulating Clemson’s football team for their Monday night win, according to a statement from Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office.
The resolution detailed the team’s accomplishments during the game in Santa Clara, including totaling 482 yards across 63 plays, finishing with a perfect season and bringing pride to the Palmetto State.
Graham and Sen. Tim Scott echoed the resolution and cheered on the team.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“The Clemson Tigers have become the gold standard for college football, both on and off the field, and Coach (Dabo) Swinney is the very definition of All In — with his family, his faith, his coaches, his staff, his dedication and loyalty to his current and former players,” Graham said, according to the statement.
“Clemson won decisively. They won with class,” Graham added. “The 2018 season will be remembered as long as there is a Clemson University.
Swinney also got a favorable shout out in the resolution, which called him “an outstanding role model to the Clemson players and the Clemson community.”
“I want to extend our congratulations to Coach Swinney, a man as sure of himself and his faith as anyone, President Jim Clements, who has truly built a world-class institution at Clemson, the entire football team, and all of Tiger Nation,” Scott said, according to the statement.
Freshman Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was also mentioned in the resolution, detailing his accomplishment as the “first true freshman starter to win a national title since 1985.” The resolution said Lawrence “gave an outstanding performance by throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns.”
Running back Travis Etienne was also given a shout out for his 14 carries and two touch downs during the game against Alabama.
President Donald Trump also Tweeted about the team after their victory.
“Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team,” the president tweeted Tuesday. “A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H.”
Read the full resolution below:
Commending the Clemson University Tigers football team for winning the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Whereas, on Monday, January 7, 2019, the Clemson University Tigers football team won the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship (in this preamble referred to as the “championship game”) by defeating the University of Alabama by a score of 44 to 16 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California;
Whereas the Tigers finished the championship game with 482 yards of total offense on 63 plays; Whereas the victory by the Tigers in the championship game—
(1) made Clemson the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)-level team to finish a season 15–0 since the University of Pennsylvania in 1897; and
(2) marked the second time in 3 years that Clemson won a National Championship game;
Whereas the head coach of Clemson, Dabo Swinney, has been an outstanding role model to the Clemson players and the Clemson community;
Whereas Trevor Lawrence, the first true freshman starter to win a national title since 1985, gave an outstanding performance by throwing for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns;
Whereas Travis Etienne had 14 carries for 86 yards including 2 rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown;
Whereas the Clemson University football team displayed outstanding dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the 2018 collegiate football season in achieving the highest honor in college football; and
Whereas the Tigers have brought pride and honor to the State of South Carolina: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That the Senate—
(1) commends the Clemson University Tigers for winning the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship;
(2) recognizes the on-field and off-field achievements of the players, coaches, and staff of the Clemson football team; and
(3) respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to—
(A) the President of Clemson University, James P. Clements; and
(B) the head coach of the Clemson University football team, Dabo Swinney.
Comments