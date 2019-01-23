College Sports

How late surge keys Davidson victory over George Washington

By David Scott

January 23, 2019 11:29 PM

DAVIDSON

Davidson’s Wildcats shook off a stubborn George Washington team Wednesday, beating the Colonials 73-62 in an Atlantic 10 basketball game at Belk Arena.

The Wildcats (14-5, 5-1 A-10), who were led by guard KiShawn Pritchett’s career-high 17 points, made 11-of-26 3-pointers and never trailed. But George Washington (6-13, 2-4) kept the game close until a late flurry by Davidson put it away.

Davidson led 56-52 with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left when the Colonials’ Justin Williams hit a 3-pointer. The Wildcats then got going, especially on the defensive end, holding the Colonials scoreless for the next three minutes. Davidson freshman forward Luka Brajkovic scored five points on two consecutive possessions to increase the margin to nine points and George Washington was unable to recover.

Pritchett, a 6-foot-6 junior from Lake Norman High, made 3-of-5 3-pointers and also scored inside against defenders that couldn’t handle his bulk. One of four guards in the Wildcats’ starting lineup (along with Kellan Grady, Luke Frampton and Jon Axel Gudmundsson), Pritchett is often guarded by the opposition’s power forward.

“I got the ball in spots that my teammates and coach wanted me in,” said Pritchett. “They just believe in me. All the guys believe in me and kept telling me to be aggressive. A lot of times, especially in the A-10, the ‘4-man’ (power forward) is not that big. So I’m able to use my strength and size to get good positioning.”

Davidson coach Bob McKillop is pleased how his team’s inside game is progressing, comparing Pritchett and freshman forward Luka Brajkovic to two former Wildcats stars.

“KiShawn gives us a dimension that we had years ago when we had Jake Cohen and De’Brooks in the front court,” said McKillop. “Now those two guys are able to score inside the way they are. Luka has been showing he can make the 3 and KiShawn is now making them. It’s quite a boost.”

The Wildcats, who are unbeaten in 10 games at home this season, struggled for a while at the free-throw line, making 4 of 10 in the first half before going 8 for 10 in the second half (12 of 20 for the game).

Three who mattered

Pritchett, Davidson: Scored 17 points, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. The rest came on the inside, where he took advantage of size mismatches.

Justin Mazzulla, George Washington: Guard helped keep the Colonials in it for the first 32 minutes, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Grady, Davidson: Wildcats scoring leader left the game briefly in the second half with leg cramps, but finished with 16 points.

Worth mentioning

▪ Davidson made 8-of-17 3-point attempts in the first half (47.1 percent), better than it shot from the field (40.0) or the free-throw line (40.0). The Wildcats’ first 3-pointers were hit by big men Luka Brajkovic and Dusan Kovacevic. It was the fourth 3-pointer of the season for both players.

▪ Davidson gets one of its sterner conference tests Saturday afternoon at Saint Louis. The Billikens (14-5, 5-1) are in a three-way tie for second place in the A-10 with the Wildcats and Duquesne. George Washington is at league-leader George Mason on Saturday.

▪ Davidson senior forward Nathan Ekwu missed his fourth consecutive game with seventh overall with lingering knee soreness.

▪ Former Duke guard Greg Paulus is a George Washington assistant.

They said it

“I felt good in warmups. So I felt like I’d have a pretty good shooting night.” -- Pritchett.

“I’m blaming myself for not having enough water and Gatorade before the game. I have two golf balls in my calves.” -- Grady, who briefly left the game in the second half with leg cramps.

“Think about the layups we missed. We made layups when we separated ourselves.” -- McKillop.

“The great thing about KiShawn is he’s learning to use his strength and his deception.” -- McKillop.

DAVIDSON 73, GEORGE WASHINGTON 62

George Washington

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Langarica

29

1-5

6-6

8

4

8

Jack

30

2-8

2-2

2

3

8

Mazzulla

35

6-11

0-0

7

2

15

Nolan

25

2-6

1-4

10

5

6

D.Williams

33

6-13

2-2

2

1

15

Potter

24

1-3

1-2

3

1

3

J.Williams

11

1-2

2-2

1

3

5

Mitola

6

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Littles

4

1-2

0-0

3

0

2

Offurum

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Brown

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Sasser

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

20-50

14-18

36

19

62

Percentages: FG .400, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Mazzulla 3-4, Jack 2-7, J.Williams 1-2, Nolan 1-5, D.Williams 1-5, Langarica 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 15 (4 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Langarica). Turnovers: 15 (Langarica 3, Nolan 3, D.Williams 2, J.Williams 2, Mazzulla 2, Potter 2, Jack). Steals: 3 (D.Williams, Langarica, Mazzulla). Technical Fouls: None.

Davidson

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brajkovic

19

5-7

3-3

3

3

14

Frampton

35

3-5

2-3

6

3

11

Grady

38

6-18

1-3

2

0

16

Gudmundsson

37

3-10

4-7

8

2

10

Pritchett

29

7-10

0-0

3

1

17

Collins

18

0-2

2-2

2

3

2

B.Jones

14

0-1

0-2

3

2

0

Kovacevic

5

1-1

0-0

1

1

3

Czerapowicz

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-54

12-20

28

15

73

Percentages: FG .463, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Frampton 3-4, Pritchett 3-5, Grady 3-8, Brajkovic 1-1, Kovacevic 1-1, Collins 0-2, Gudmundsson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 7 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 7 (Brajkovic 2, B.Jones, Frampton, Gudmundsson, Kovacevic, Pritchett). Steals: 6 (Gudmundsson 3, Pritchett 2, Collins). Technical Fouls: None.

George Washington

29

33

62

Davidson

36

37

73

David Scott: @davidscott14

