Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball games

GEORGIA TECH (11-8, 3-3 ACC) at No. 2 DUKE (16-2, 5-1)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, noon, WBTV
Duke’s freshmen understandably get plenty of recognition, but Yellow Jacket freshman guard Michael Devoe is averaging about nine points, three rebounds and three assists and improving. Blue Devil freshman Zion Williamson is coming off a 25-point outing in which he hit his first 10 shots.
CLEMSON (11-7, 1-4 ACC) at No. 21 N.C. STATE (15-4, 3-3)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 2 p.m. WBTV
Each team is coming off a loss in which it played well for only one half. Aamir Simms had a career-high 18 points, but a second-half slump sank the Tigers in Tuesday’s loss to Florida State. A bad start and 23 turnovers hurt the Wolfpack in Thursday’s loss at Louisville. The Wolfpack is 12-1 at home this season.
BOSTON COLLEGE (10-7, 1-4 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (8-10, 1-5)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 4 p.m., Fox South Carolinas
The Eagles’ Ky Bowman is coming off a 37-point performance Sunday in a victory over Florida State. Wake Forest gets a break after facing three straight nationally-ranked opponents. Brandon Childress is shooting nearly 44 percent from 3-point range this season.
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-8) at OKLAHOMA STATE (8-11)
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla., 2 p.m., ESPNU
The visiting Gamecocks are 5-7 in nonconference games, and this SEC-Big 12 Challenge contest is an opportunity to help build a resume in a possible NCAA tournament bid. The host Cowboys own victories over LSU and Memphis but have been erratic. They blew a 19-point lead in a midweek loss to Oklahoma.
CHARLOTTE (5-14, 2-6 Conference USA) at UTEP (6-12, 1-6)
Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas, 9 p.m.
The young Charlotte 49ers have played reasonably well in recent weeks, but a 45-point loss and 29 percent shooting Thursday at UTSA was a setback. UTEP shot only 25 percent Thursday but narrowly missed knocking off a 16-5 Old Dominion team, losing only 50-48.
DAVIDSON (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10) at SAINT LOUIS (14-5, 5-1)
Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, 2 p.m. CBS Sports Network
This is a first-place showdown, and the host Billikens are 11-0 at home this season. Javon Bess leads the Billikens with 16.8 points a game. Davidson freshman Luke Frampton leads the league in 3-pointers made (58). The Wildcats have won two in a row.
APPALACHIAN STATE (5-14, 0-6 Sun Belt) at LITTLE ROCK (7-13, 2-5)
Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, 4 p.m.
Both teams suffered narrow losses Thursday night. The visiting Mountaineers, who have lost seven straight, got 24 points from Justin Forrest. The host Trojans are averaging 49 percent from the field and holding opponents to 43 percent.
WINTHROP (14-6, 6-1 Big South) at PRESBYTERIAN (12-10, 4-3)
Templeton Center, Clinton, S.C., 4 p.m.
These teams lead the Big South in 3-point field goals per game, with Winthrop averaging 12.5 and Presbyterian 10.5. Winthrop has won six of its last seven, including its past three road games.
GARDNER-WEBB (12-8, 2-3 Big South) at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (7-11, 1-4)
CSU Field House, Charleston, 5:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb leads the Big South in field goal shooting accuracy, hitting more than 49 percent of its shots. Charleston Southern (41.5 percent) is near the bottom. Christian Keeling leads the host Buccaneers with 18.6 points per game; Gardner-Webb’s leader is David Efianayi (17.3).
JOHNSON C. SMITH (4-11, 1-7 CIAA) at LIVINGSTONE (11-6, 4-4)
Trent Gym, Salisbury, 4 p.m.
Roddric Ross leads the visiting Golden Bulls in scoring and rebounding and is second in assists. Livingtone’s 4-4 record is good for first place in the CIAA South, and the Blue Bears have won four in a row. Guard Roger Ray broke the school’s career assists record in a Wednesday victory over Fayetteville State.
No. 9 QUEENS (18-2, 10-0 South Atlantic) at ANDERSON (11-7, 5-5)
Abney Athletic Center, Anderson, S.C., 4 p.m.’
This could be a challenging game for the visiting Royals, as Anderson is 9-1 at home and has won three straight. Senior guard Randall Shaw is coming off a 29-point game for the Trojans. Queens has won 13 straight, the fourth-longest streak in Division II.
Steve Lyttle
Comments