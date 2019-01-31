College Sports

How Charlotte 49ers let comeback, late lead slip away against Rice

By David Scott

January 31, 2019 09:40 PM

Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis, center, drives the lane against Rice’s Ako Adams, left, and Quentin Millora-Brown during Thursday night’s Conference USA basketball game at Halton Arena. Davis scored a game-high 28 points, but the 49ers lost 65-61.
Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis, center, drives the lane against Rice’s Ako Adams, left, and Quentin Millora-Brown during Thursday night’s Conference USA basketball game at Halton Arena. Davis scored a game-high 28 points, but the 49ers lost 65-61. Benjamin Robson
Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis, center, drives the lane against Rice’s Ako Adams, left, and Quentin Millora-Brown during Thursday night’s Conference USA basketball game at Halton Arena. Davis scored a game-high 28 points, but the 49ers lost 65-61. Benjamin Robson

The Charlotte 49ers let a strong second-half comeback go to waste Thursday in a 65-61 loss against Rice at Halton Arena.

Charlotte (5-16, 2-8 Conference USA) trailed 37-26 at halftime, but rallied behind senior guard Jon Davis (28 points) to take as much as a five-point lead late in the second half. But the Owls (9-13, 4-5) retook the lead for good on an Ako Adams 3-pointer with 1 minute, 11 seconds left, putting Rice ahead 61-58. Charlotte came right back with a layup by Davis to make it 61-60, but the Owls held on.

The 49ers were hurt by errors late in the game. Trailing 58-56, Davis was called for a double dribble and the Owls tied it on their next possession on an Adams drive. Later, Charlotte’s Jaylan McGill was whistled for a lane violation after Rice’s Robert Murphy missed the front end of a one-and-one with 25 seconds left. Murphy went on to convert both free throws, giving the Owls a 63-60 lead.

Charlotte 49ers vs Rice basketball - 1.31.19-1355
Charlotte’s Milos Supica scores two of his 14 points in the first half against Rice’s Quentin Millora-Brown. Rice won 65-61 in the Conference USA game at Halton Arena.
Benjamin Robson

The 49ers held the Owls to 38.5 percent shooting, but Rice went 11-of-22 from 3-point range.

The 49ers opened the second half on a 17-4 run, turning an 11-point halftime deficit into a 43-41 lead when Davis scored on a drive with 12:22 left. Davis scored the first eight points of the half, sandwiching a drive around two 3-pointers.

Three who mattered

Davis, Charlotte: Scored 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting and added five rebounds. An 87.3 percent free-throw shooter entering the game, he was just 1-of-4, all in the final few minutes.

Milos Supica, Charlotte: Played a strong game down low, scoring 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, grabbing nine rebounds and handing out three assists.

Martin, Rice: Came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points and grab seven rebounds.

Charlotte 49ers vs Rice basketball - 1.31.19-7149
Charlotte guard Mailk Martin, right, steals the ball from Rice’s Drew Peterson in Thursday night’s Conference USA men’s basketball game at Halton Arena. Martin came off the bench to score 11 points, but it wasn’t enough as the 49ers lost 65-61.
Benjamin Robson

Worth mentioning

▪ The Owls made four of their first five 3-pointers and were 8-of-14 in the first half. Rice was 3-of-15 from inside the arc in the first half.

▪ The 49ers were whistled for three shot-clock violations in the first half.

▪ The 49ers’ only points in the final 5:34 of the first half were two free throws by guard Malik Martin.

▪ Rice got 22 points from its bench in the first half, including 10 points from Robert Martin and nine from Trey Murphy.

▪ The 49ers play again Saturday against North Texas, which entered Thursday’s game at Old Dominion tied with Texas-San Antonio for first place in C-USA. The Owls are at ODU on Saturday.

They said it

“Non-obvious.” - Sanchez, on the-lane violation call against McGill.

“Winning is hard. In tight games, you have to be anchored to something and to know where your trust is. Sometimes in those minutes you don’t really know.” - Sanchez.

“It’s growth for all us. Failure does not exist in our locker room. We just grow.” - Sanchez.

“(Sanchez) says a lot of it is on him. But he can’t control me missing free throws late in the game, or us turning the ball over. That’s within the players.” -- Davis.

RICE 65, CHARLOTTE 61

Rice

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Millora-Brown

23

2-4

2-2

2

2

6

Williams

27

0-5

2-2

10

3

2

Adams

31

4-9

5-6

5

1

16

Mullins

21

2-11

0-2

3

2

5

Peterson

10

0-1

0-0

1

1

0

Murphy

30

4-5

0-1

4

2

12

R.Martin

29

5-8

2-2

7

2

15

Parrish

22

3-6

3-4

1

2

9

Moore

7

0-3

0-0

0

2

0

Totals

200

20-52

14-19

33

17

65

Percentages: FG .385, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Murphy 4-5, R.Martin 3-5, Adams 3-6, Mullins 1-2, Moore 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 15 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams, Millora-Brown, Williams). Turnovers: 15 (R.Martin 4, Williams 4, Adams 3, Millora-Brown, Moore, Parrish, Peterson). Steals: 6 (Murphy 3, Mullins, Parrish, Peterson). Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Supica

35

6-9

2-2

9

2

14

Davis

39

12-21

1-4

5

3

28

McGill

35

0-3

2-2

2

2

2

Robb

25

1-3

2-2

3

5

4

Younger

11

0-2

0-0

0

2

0

M.Martin

38

3-11

2-2

6

1

11

Mangum

15

1-1

0-0

2

3

2

Haslem

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-50

9-12

27

18

61

Percentages: FG .460, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Davis 3-9, M.Martin 3-9, Robb 0-2, Younger 0-2, McGill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 4, M.Martin). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Supica 3, Robb 2, Younger). Steals: 5 (Davis, M.Martin, Mangum, McGill, Robb). Technical Fouls: None.

Rice

37

28

65

Charlotte

26

35

61

A—3,837 (9,105).

David Scott: @davidscott14

  Comments  

things to do