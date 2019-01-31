How Charlotte 49ers let comeback, late lead slip away against Rice

The Charlotte 49ers let a strong second-half comeback go to waste Thursday in a 65-61 loss against Rice at Halton Arena.
Charlotte (5-16, 2-8 Conference USA) trailed 37-26 at halftime, but rallied behind senior guard Jon Davis (28 points) to take as much as a five-point lead late in the second half. But the Owls (9-13, 4-5) retook the lead for good on an Ako Adams 3-pointer with 1 minute, 11 seconds left, putting Rice ahead 61-58. Charlotte came right back with a layup by Davis to make it 61-60, but the Owls held on.
The 49ers were hurt by errors late in the game. Trailing 58-56, Davis was called for a double dribble and the Owls tied it on their next possession on an Adams drive. Later, Charlotte’s Jaylan McGill was whistled for a lane violation after Rice’s Robert Murphy missed the front end of a one-and-one with 25 seconds left. Murphy went on to convert both free throws, giving the Owls a 63-60 lead.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The 49ers held the Owls to 38.5 percent shooting, but Rice went 11-of-22 from 3-point range.
The 49ers opened the second half on a 17-4 run, turning an 11-point halftime deficit into a 43-41 lead when Davis scored on a drive with 12:22 left. Davis scored the first eight points of the half, sandwiching a drive around two 3-pointers.
Three who mattered
Davis, Charlotte: Scored 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting and added five rebounds. An 87.3 percent free-throw shooter entering the game, he was just 1-of-4, all in the final few minutes.
Milos Supica, Charlotte: Played a strong game down low, scoring 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, grabbing nine rebounds and handing out three assists.
Martin, Rice: Came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points and grab seven rebounds.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Owls made four of their first five 3-pointers and were 8-of-14 in the first half. Rice was 3-of-15 from inside the arc in the first half.
▪ The 49ers were whistled for three shot-clock violations in the first half.
▪ The 49ers’ only points in the final 5:34 of the first half were two free throws by guard Malik Martin.
▪ Rice got 22 points from its bench in the first half, including 10 points from Robert Martin and nine from Trey Murphy.
▪ The 49ers play again Saturday against North Texas, which entered Thursday’s game at Old Dominion tied with Texas-San Antonio for first place in C-USA. The Owls are at ODU on Saturday.
They said it
“Non-obvious.” - Sanchez, on the-lane violation call against McGill.
“Winning is hard. In tight games, you have to be anchored to something and to know where your trust is. Sometimes in those minutes you don’t really know.” - Sanchez.
“It’s growth for all us. Failure does not exist in our locker room. We just grow.” - Sanchez.
“(Sanchez) says a lot of it is on him. But he can’t control me missing free throws late in the game, or us turning the ball over. That’s within the players.” -- Davis.
RICE 65, CHARLOTTE 61
Rice
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Millora-Brown
23
2-4
2-2
2
2
6
Williams
27
0-5
2-2
10
3
2
Adams
31
4-9
5-6
5
1
16
Mullins
21
2-11
0-2
3
2
5
Peterson
10
0-1
0-0
1
1
0
Murphy
30
4-5
0-1
4
2
12
R.Martin
29
5-8
2-2
7
2
15
Parrish
22
3-6
3-4
1
2
9
Moore
7
0-3
0-0
0
2
0
Totals
200
20-52
14-19
33
17
65
Percentages: FG .385, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Murphy 4-5, R.Martin 3-5, Adams 3-6, Mullins 1-2, Moore 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 15 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams, Millora-Brown, Williams). Turnovers: 15 (R.Martin 4, Williams 4, Adams 3, Millora-Brown, Moore, Parrish, Peterson). Steals: 6 (Murphy 3, Mullins, Parrish, Peterson). Technical Fouls: None.
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Supica
35
6-9
2-2
9
2
14
Davis
39
12-21
1-4
5
3
28
McGill
35
0-3
2-2
2
2
2
Robb
25
1-3
2-2
3
5
4
Younger
11
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
M.Martin
38
3-11
2-2
6
1
11
Mangum
15
1-1
0-0
2
3
2
Haslem
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-50
9-12
27
18
61
Percentages: FG .460, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Davis 3-9, M.Martin 3-9, Robb 0-2, Younger 0-2, McGill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 4, M.Martin). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Supica 3, Robb 2, Younger). Steals: 5 (Davis, M.Martin, Mangum, McGill, Robb). Technical Fouls: None.
Rice
37
28
—
65
Charlotte
26
35
—
61
A—3,837 (9,105).
David Scott: @davidscott14
Comments