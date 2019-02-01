Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball matchups

No. 13 VIRGINIA TECH (17-3, 6-2 ACC) at No. 23 N.C. STATE (16-5, 4-4)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, noon, WBTV
Virginia Tech’s field-goal percentage (50.2) leads the ACC and is fifth nationally. The Hokies’ pace tends to be slower than the Wolfpack, whose 48.4 percent field-goal percentage ranks third in the league. N.C. State could use a resume-padding victory, as they are 1-4 against teams in the Top 25.
ST. JOHN’S (16-5) at No. 2 DUKE (18-2)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, noon, ESPN
The visitors are among national leaders in assists and fewest turnovers, and Shamorie Ponds leads the Big East in steals per game (2.8). ...Duke freshmen R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson were not alive the last time Duke lost at home to a nonconference team – Feb. 26, 2000, 83-82 to St. John’s.
No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA (16-4, 6-1 ACC) at No. 15 LOUISVILLE (16-5, 7-1)
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, 2 p.m., ESPN
This is where we learn whether Louisville’s 21-point drubbing of the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill was a fluke or for real. Jordan Nwora (18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds) leads Louisville, which is turning into the ACC’s surprise team this season. The Tar Heels rank 14th of 15 ACC teams in scoring defense (72.8 points per game).
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-10, 5-2 SEC) at GEORGIA (10-10, 1-6)
Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga., 1 p.m., SEC Network
The Gamecocks would like a victory here to snap a two-game losing streak, especially with Kentucky on the schedule next. Freshman standout Keyshawn Bryant is doubtful for the game, though, with a knee injury.
NORTH TEXAS (18-4, 6-3 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (5-16, 2-8)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
The Mean Green leads the conference in rebounding margin (+5.4) and scoring margin (+12.6) and defends the 3-point field goal well. Charlotte is coming off one of its better shooting games of the season, as it hit 46 percent in a Thursday loss to Rice. The annual alumni game starts 1 p.m.
UL MONROE (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (7-14, 2-6)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 2 p.m.
Daishon Smith (20.7 points a game) leads Monroe, which is 9-1 at home but just 2-8 on the road. The Mountaineers have won two straight, winning by 27 points Thursday. Former Providence Day standout Isaac Johnson had 10 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high five steals.
RADFORD (15-7, 7-1 Big South) at WINTHROP (14-7, 6-2)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
It’s a first-place showdown in Rock Hill. Radford’s Ed Polite Jr. has 1,010 career rebounds, four short of moving into third place all-time in the Big South. Winthrop is the league’s only team with five players averaging in double figures in scoring.
UNC ASHEVILLE (3-19, 1-7 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (13-9, 3-4)
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 3 p.m.
UNC Asheville, among the nation’s youngest teams, is coming off its first conference victory of the season. Gardner-Webb is the Big South’s last team with an unbeaten home record (8-0). The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ David Efianayi is four points shy of the 1,500-point career mark.
No. 9 QUEENS (19-3, 11-1 South Atlantic) at LINCOLN MEMORIAL (14-5, 9-3)
Tex Turner Arena, Harrogate, Tenn., 4 p.m.
It’s a rarity when these Division II national powers are both coming off losses, but that’s the case. Shaun Willett scored 30 points, but Queens committed 20 turnovers in a Wednesday loss at Lenoir-Rhyne. That snapped the Royals’ 14-game winning streak. Lincoln Memorial fell 79-75 at Carson-Newman, snapping a four-game win streak.
SHAW (10-10, 5-6 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (6-12, 3-8)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
The visiting Bears are among the CIAA’s hottest teams, having won five of six. Amir Hinton scored 33 points in a midweek victory. But the Golden Bulls have won two in a row. They forced Winston-Salem State into 20 turnovers Wednesday, converting those into 27 points in winning 73-62.
Steve Lyttle
Comments