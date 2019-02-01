Grady powers Davidson’s late run, scores 29 in win over the Bonnies

Sophomore guard Kellan Grady scored 29 points Friday night and powered a late run that helped Davidson pull away to beat St. Bonaventure 75-66 at Reilly Center.
Davidson (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic 10) won its fourth straight and moved into a tie with George Mason (7-1) for first place in the conference standings.
The Wildcats trailed by one with six minutes to go before Grady scored all the points in an 8-0 run that gave Davidson a 64-57 lead.
Junior guard Jon Axel Gudmunsson followed with a pair of 3-pointers that extended the Wildcats’ lead to 70-59 with 1 minute, 18 seconds to go. Gudmunsson finished with 19 points and made 5 of 6 free throws to secure the win.
Grady was 10 of 17 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Freshman big man Luke Frampton added 19 points for Davidson, which trailed by 10 points at halftime.
Kyle Lofton had 24 points and Courtney Stockard added 18 for the Bonnies (8-13, 4-4).
Worth mentioning
▪ Davidson is off to its best start in conference play since joining the league in 2014-15. The Wildcats are 52-28 in A-10 regular season games and 60-31 including tournament play.
▪ Davidson leads 7-5 in the series with St. Bonaventure.
▪ Davidson will return home to Belk Arena on Wednesday for a nationally-televised (ESPNU) A-10 game against Rhode Island at 7 p.m.
