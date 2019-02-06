How Davidson freshman Luka Brajkovic breaks out of slump in Wildcats’ victory

Luka Brajkovic went from forgettable to unforgettable on Wednesday in Davidson’s 68-53 Atlantic 10 victory against Rhode Island at Belk Arena.
After going scoreless for two consecutive games, Brajkovic, the Wildcats’ 6-foot-10 Austrian freshman forward who had already established himself as one of the top newcomers in the A-10, turned in a memorable performance against the Rams.
Playing 32 minutes, Brajkovic scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds, had four assists and five blocks.
That’s quite a turnaround from those scoreless games against Saint Louis and St. Bonaventure last week – both Davidson victories.
“What’s incredibly different about Luka is that didn’t shatter his confidence,” said Wildcats coach Bob McKillop.
The victory kept the Wildcats (17-5, 8-1) in first place in the league. They also got another strong performance from junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who scored 20 points, had 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Davidson seemed on the verge of taking control of the game twice in the first half. Behind Brajkovic and junior guard KiShawn Pritchett (14 points), the Wildcats got a quick start. They led 20-8 on two Kellan Grady free throws with 9 minutes, 4 seconds left.
But the Rams (12-10, 5-5), taking advantage of some sloppy perimeter play by Davidson, charged back into it. Consecutive steals by Cyril Langevine and Fatts Russell led to uncontested baskets that were part of a 11-0 run by the Rams that trimmed the lead to 20-19.
Then, after Davidson stretched the lead back to nine on a 3-pointer by Pritchett with 3:12 in the half, Rhode Island countered with an 8-0 flurry that cut the lead to 30-27 at halftime.
Three who mattered
Brajkovic, Davidson: Quite the way to break out of a slump, his deft inside moves bedazzled Rams defenders
Cyril Langevine, Rhode Island: Rams forward was active around the basket all night, scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
Gudmundsson, Davidson: Brajkovic wasn’t the only one with an impressive overall game. Gudmundsson, a junior guard, scored 20 points, had a team-high 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Rams missed their first 10 shots – and had four offensive rebounds during that time. Rhode Island finished the first half with eight offensive rebounds, scoring six points from them. Because of all that offensive rebounding, Rhode Island more than doubled Davidson’s shots taken (36-17) in the first half.
▪ The Wildcats go on the road for their next two games, against two teams at the bottom of the A-10 standings: Massachusetts (Saturday) and Fordham (Jan. 12).
▪ Wildcats senior forward Nathan Ekwu missed his 10th game with a sore knee.
▪ Davidson’s Luke Frampton injured a finger on his left hand in the second half. He returned to the game after having the finger taped up.
They said it
“He watched tape a lot. He worked with our coaches a lot. He invested a lot.” - McKillop on how Brajkovic reacted after two consecutive scoreless games.
“I loved our aggression. The catalyst was Jon Axel.” - McKillop.
“It’s never easy to play on the road. I’m still not adjusted to it. In Austria, playing on the road doesn’t make as much difference.” -- Brajkovic, on his scoreless games at Saint Louis and St. Bonaventure.
