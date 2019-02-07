Middle Tennessee’s 3-pointers stagger Charlotte, send 49ers to 6th straight loss

Antonio Green drained seven 3-pointers to total 21 points as Middle Tennessee dominated the second half to beat Charlotte 71-53 on Thursday night.
Middle Tennessee (8-16, 5-6 Conference USA), which won its third straight, has won five of its last seven after dropping 13 in a row.
Green, who has made 78 3-pointers this season, was 7 of 15 from beyond the arc as the Blue Raiders hit 12 of 28 from long range, making 27 of 55 field-goal attempts (49 percent). They held Charlotte to 20-of-51 shooting (39 percent).
Donovan Sims knocked down 4 of 8 3-pointers for 16 points, Karl Gamble added 12 points and Reggie Scurry chipped in 11.
Middle Tennessee led 35-31 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 52-38 after a Scurry dunk at the 11:45 mark. Green drained a 3-pointer to make it 56-40 midway in the second half and the Blue Raiders coasted home, winning the second half 36-22. Jon Davis had 14 points for Charlotte (5-18, 2-10), which dropped its sixth straight game.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 71, CHARLOTTE 53
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Supica
9
0-3
0-0
2
1
0
Davis
32
6-12
0-0
5
3
14
Martin
18
2-3
0-0
1
0
5
McGill
34
2-6
0-0
2
0
5
Robb
30
4-8
0-0
4
1
10
Haslem
27
4-7
2-2
7
3
10
Younger
26
1-7
2-2
2
0
5
Mangum
16
1-4
2-4
2
3
4
Blight
7
0-1
0-0
2
1
0
Kitoko
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
20-51
6-8
27
12
53
Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Davis 2-5, Robb 2-5, Martin 1-1, McGill 1-3, Younger 1-3, Mangum 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 13 (4 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Davis 4, Haslem 3, Supica 2, Younger 2, McGill, Robb). Steals: 3 (Mangum, Martin, McGill). Technical Fouls: None.
Middle Tennessee
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Gamble
26
5-8
1-1
5
2
12
Scurry
30
5-7
1-3
4
3
11
Green
36
7-18
0-0
2
1
21
Johnson
18
1-1
0-0
5
2
2
Sims
38
6-13
0-0
3
0
16
Farquhar
26
1-4
0-0
4
0
2
Hawthorne
24
2-3
3-4
7
4
7
Mosley
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Massenburg
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Lewis
--
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Miller
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
27-55
5-8
30
12
71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Green 7-15, Sims 4-8, Gamble 1-2, Hawthorne 0-1, Farquhar 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 12 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Scurry). Turnovers: 12 (Hawthorne 4, Scurry 4, Green 2, Gamble, Sims). Steals: 9 (Gamble 3, Scurry 3, Sims 2, Farquhar). Technical Fouls: None.
Charlotte
31
22
—
53
Middle Tennessee
35
36
—
71
A—3,303 (11,520).
