Middle Tennessee’s 3-pointers stagger Charlotte, send 49ers to 6th straight loss

Associated Press

February 07, 2019 10:31 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

Antonio Green drained seven 3-pointers to total 21 points as Middle Tennessee dominated the second half to beat Charlotte 71-53 on Thursday night.

Middle Tennessee (8-16, 5-6 Conference USA), which won its third straight, has won five of its last seven after dropping 13 in a row.

Green, who has made 78 3-pointers this season, was 7 of 15 from beyond the arc as the Blue Raiders hit 12 of 28 from long range, making 27 of 55 field-goal attempts (49 percent). They held Charlotte to 20-of-51 shooting (39 percent).

Donovan Sims knocked down 4 of 8 3-pointers for 16 points, Karl Gamble added 12 points and Reggie Scurry chipped in 11.

Middle Tennessee led 35-31 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 52-38 after a Scurry dunk at the 11:45 mark. Green drained a 3-pointer to make it 56-40 midway in the second half and the Blue Raiders coasted home, winning the second half 36-22. Jon Davis had 14 points for Charlotte (5-18, 2-10), which dropped its sixth straight game.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 71, CHARLOTTE 53

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Supica

9

0-3

0-0

2

1

0

Davis

32

6-12

0-0

5

3

14

Martin

18

2-3

0-0

1

0

5

McGill

34

2-6

0-0

2

0

5

Robb

30

4-8

0-0

4

1

10

Haslem

27

4-7

2-2

7

3

10

Younger

26

1-7

2-2

2

0

5

Mangum

16

1-4

2-4

2

3

4

Blight

7

0-1

0-0

2

1

0

Kitoko

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

20-51

6-8

27

12

53

Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Davis 2-5, Robb 2-5, Martin 1-1, McGill 1-3, Younger 1-3, Mangum 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 13 (4 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Davis 4, Haslem 3, Supica 2, Younger 2, McGill, Robb). Steals: 3 (Mangum, Martin, McGill). Technical Fouls: None.

Middle Tennessee

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Gamble

26

5-8

1-1

5

2

12

Scurry

30

5-7

1-3

4

3

11

Green

36

7-18

0-0

2

1

21

Johnson

18

1-1

0-0

5

2

2

Sims

38

6-13

0-0

3

0

16

Farquhar

26

1-4

0-0

4

0

2

Hawthorne

24

2-3

3-4

7

4

7

Mosley

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Massenburg

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Lewis

--

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Miller

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

27-55

5-8

30

12

71

Percentages: FG .491, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Green 7-15, Sims 4-8, Gamble 1-2, Hawthorne 0-1, Farquhar 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 12 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Scurry). Turnovers: 12 (Hawthorne 4, Scurry 4, Green 2, Gamble, Sims). Steals: 9 (Gamble 3, Scurry 3, Sims 2, Farquhar). Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte

31

22

53

Middle Tennessee

35

36

71

A—3,303 (11,520).

