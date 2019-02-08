Regional Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball games

No. 11 VIRGINIA TECH (18-4, 7-3 ACC) at CLEMSON (14-8, 4-5)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., noon, ESPN2
The visiting Hokies’ secret is offensive efficiency. They rank fifth nationally in that department, averaging 1.15 points per possession this season. Clemson counters with two of the top 10 accurate ACC shooters – Elijah Thomas (65.9 percent) and Marcquise Reed (47.1 percent).
MIAMI (10-12, 2-8 ACC) at No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA (18-4, 8-1)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, noon, WBTV
Ebuka Izundu averages nearly nine rebounds a game for the Hurricanes, but the team ranks at the bottom of the ACC in that department. Miami’s seven-man rotation wore down late in the game last month against the Tar Heels, and UNC piled up a 38-23 rebounding advantage.
N.C. STATE (16-7, 4-6 ACC) at PITTSBURGH (12-11, 2-8)
Peterson Events Center, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., WMYT
The visiting Wolfpack has games with Syracuse, Duke and Florida State ahead and needs to start getting some victories. N.C. State needed a second-half rally to beat Pitt 86-80 at home last month. N.C. State’s bench outscored the Panthers 54-9 in that contest.
No. 2 DUKE (20-2, 8-1) at No. 3 VIRGINIA (20-1, 8-1)
John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va., 6 p.m., ESPN
Virginia’s 17 percent 3-point shooting in its 72-70 loss last month at Duke was the game’s most glaring statistic. For the season, the Cavaliers are second in the ACC and 13th nationally in that department (39.4 percent). Three-point shooting might be Duke’s only weakness, as the Blue Devils sit 13th in the ACC (30.8 percent).
ARKANSAS (14-8, 5-4 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (11-11, 6-3)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
The host Gamecocks hope to get a top-four seed (and a double bye) in the SEC tournament and currently sit fourth. But the Razorbacks are among four teams just one game behind South Carolina. Arkansas has won its last three meetings with the Gamecocks.
CHARLOTTE (5-18, 2-10 Conference USA) at UAB (14-10, 6-5)
Bartow Arena, Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Ala.-Birmingham is the conference’s third-best shooting team (45.9 percent from the floor). The 49ers rank last (41.3 percent) and are dealing with a six-game losing streak. The Blazers won four in a row in January but now have dropped three straight.
DAVIDSON (17-5, 8-1 Atlantic 10) at MASSACHUSETTS (8-15, 1-9)
Mullins Memorial Arena, Amherst, Mass., 1 p.m.
Despite playing a four-guard offense, Davidson has outrebounded opponents 773-759 this season. Luwane Pipkins leads the Minutemen in scoring, assists, free throws and minutes played and is second in rebounding. The Minutemen have won once in their 11 games since Christmas.
APPALACHIAN STATE (8-15, 3-7 Sun Belt) at UT ARLINGTON (11-12, 7-3)
College Park Center, Arlington, Texas, 3 p.m.
The Mountaineers have won three of their past four games and nearly upset league-leading Texas State on Thursday, losing in the closing minute. Cold shooting has dogged UT Arlington this season, as the Mavericks are near the bottom nationally with a 39 percent average.
HAMPTON (10-12, 5-4 Big South) at WINTHROP (15-8, 7-3)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
The battle on the boards should be interesting. Winthrop leads the league in rebounds per game (40.68), Hampton is second (40.19), and the two teams rank in the top 20 nationally in that department.
GARDNER-WEBB (15-9, 5-4 Big South) at PRESBYTERIAN (14-11, 6-4)
Templeton Center, Clinton, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ David Efianayi had 26 points and eight rebounds in Thursday’s overtime victory at Longwood. Point guard Davon Bell drives the Blue Hose attack. He leads the league in assists per game (6.2) and assist-turnover ratio (3.31).
TUSCULUM (10-11, 6-7 South Atlantic) at No. 11 QUEENS (21-3, 13-1)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Tusculum leads the SAC in scoring defense (72.9 points a game) and Queens is third in offense (87.1). Rebounding could be the key. Tusculum leads the SAC in offensive rebounds (15.62 per game). Queens’ Shaun Willett tops the conference in total rebounds (11.9 per game).
JOHNSON C. SMITH (7-13, 4-9 CIAA) at FAYETTEVILLE STATE (4-16, 3-10)
Capel Arena, Fayetteville, 4 p.m.
Nakia Rivers, a West Charlotte High product, scored 19 points on Jan. 19, when Fayetteville State outscored the Golden Bulls 53-26 in the second half and won 85-62. The Bulls shot only 37 percent in that game, but they have improved recently, winning three of four.
