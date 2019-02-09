Charlotte 49ers snap 6-game losing streak at UAB behind Jon Davis’ 29 points

Senior guard Jon Davis scored 29 points as the Charlotte 49ers topped Ala.-Birmingham 69-62 on Saturday night in Conference USA men’s basketball.
Freshman Malik Martin had 13 points and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-18, 3-10 Conference USA), which broke its six-game losing streak.
Lewis Sullivan had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (14-11, 6-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Makhtar Gueye added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Charlotte finishes its regular season against Old Dominion on the road next Saturday. UAB travels to Marshall on Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
CHARLOTTE 69, UAB 62
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Haslem
15
2-3
1-2
2
5
5
Davis
39
9-18
4-5
6
0
29
Martin
39
4-12
1-2
6
3
13
McGill
18
2-7
1-2
1
3
6
Robb
31
1-5
2-2
3
2
5
Younger
23
1-7
0-0
3
0
2
Supica
16
1-2
0-0
5
5
2
Mangum
15
2-5
0-0
2
3
4
Blight
4
1-1
0-0
0
0
3
Totals
200
23-60
9-13
28
21
69
Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Davis 7-14, Martin 4-11, Blight 1-1, Robb 1-4, McGill 1-5, Mangum 0-1, Younger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Younger 2, Blight, Haslem, Supica). Turnovers: 9 (Robb 4, Supica 3, Davis, Martin). Steals: 6 (Robb 4, McGill, Younger). Technical Fouls: None.
Uab
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Gueye
36
4-6
4-7
12
0
12
Sullivan
31
4-12
6-7
7
1
15
Bell
31
2-7
0-0
3
4
6
Bryant
37
4-9
3-4
3
1
11
Perry
20
0-6
4-6
2
2
4
Scott-Grayson
28
5-8
0-0
9
4
12
Pearson
9
1-2
0-1
1
2
2
Bathurst
7
0-2
0-0
1
0
0
McCoy
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
20-52
17-25
38
14
62
Percentages: FG .385, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Scott-Grayson 2-3, Bell 2-5, Sullivan 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Perry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 12 (6 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Bryant 2, Scott-Grayson, Sullivan). Turnovers: 12 (Scott-Grayson 3, Bell 2, Bryant 2, Gueye 2, Perry 2, Bathurst). Steals: 4 (Bathurst, Bell, Bryant, Scott-Grayson). Technical Fouls: None.
Charlotte
30
39
—
69
UAB
30
32
—
62
A—3,601 (8,508).
Comments