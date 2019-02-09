College Sports

Charlotte 49ers snap 6-game losing streak at UAB behind Jon Davis’ 29 points

Associated Press

February 09, 2019 10:41 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Senior guard Jon Davis scored 29 points as the Charlotte 49ers topped Ala.-Birmingham 69-62 on Saturday night in Conference USA men’s basketball.

Freshman Malik Martin had 13 points and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-18, 3-10 Conference USA), which broke its six-game losing streak.

Lewis Sullivan had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (14-11, 6-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Makhtar Gueye added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Charlotte finishes its regular season against Old Dominion on the road next Saturday. UAB travels to Marshall on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE 69, UAB 62

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Haslem

15

2-3

1-2

2

5

5

Davis

39

9-18

4-5

6

0

29

Martin

39

4-12

1-2

6

3

13

McGill

18

2-7

1-2

1

3

6

Robb

31

1-5

2-2

3

2

5

Younger

23

1-7

0-0

3

0

2

Supica

16

1-2

0-0

5

5

2

Mangum

15

2-5

0-0

2

3

4

Blight

4

1-1

0-0

0

0

3

Totals

200

23-60

9-13

28

21

69

Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Davis 7-14, Martin 4-11, Blight 1-1, Robb 1-4, McGill 1-5, Mangum 0-1, Younger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Younger 2, Blight, Haslem, Supica). Turnovers: 9 (Robb 4, Supica 3, Davis, Martin). Steals: 6 (Robb 4, McGill, Younger). Technical Fouls: None.

Uab

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Gueye

36

4-6

4-7

12

0

12

Sullivan

31

4-12

6-7

7

1

15

Bell

31

2-7

0-0

3

4

6

Bryant

37

4-9

3-4

3

1

11

Perry

20

0-6

4-6

2

2

4

Scott-Grayson

28

5-8

0-0

9

4

12

Pearson

9

1-2

0-1

1

2

2

Bathurst

7

0-2

0-0

1

0

0

McCoy

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

20-52

17-25

38

14

62

Percentages: FG .385, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Scott-Grayson 2-3, Bell 2-5, Sullivan 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Perry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 12 (6 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Bryant 2, Scott-Grayson, Sullivan). Turnovers: 12 (Scott-Grayson 3, Bell 2, Bryant 2, Gueye 2, Perry 2, Bathurst). Steals: 4 (Bathurst, Bell, Bryant, Scott-Grayson). Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte

30

39

69

UAB

30

32

62

A—3,601 (8,508).

