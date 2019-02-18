Carolinas hoops: Tuesday’s regional college basketball games

TUESDAY’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY
WAKE FOREST (9-15, 2-10 ACC) at NOTRE DAME (13-12, 3-9)
Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind., 7 p.m., ESPNU
The Deacons rank last in the ACC in handling the ball (turnover-to-assist ratio, turnovers per game) and face a Fighting Irish squad that is near the top in those categories. Wake’s Jaylen Hoard and Notre Dame’s John Mooney rank fourth and first, respectively, in rebounds per game for the ACC.
No. 16 FLORIDA STATE (20-5, 8-4 ACC) at CLEMSON (15-10, 5-7)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 9 p.m. ESPNU
The Tigers have lost two straight since a four-game winning streak, and their NCAA hopes depend on victories in games like this one. The two teams met Jan. 22 in Tallahassee, with Clemson’s Elijah Thomas notching a double-double. But the Tigers were outscored 42-25 in the final 19 minutes and lost 77-68.
OLE MISS (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (13-12, 8-4)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 7 p.m. SEC Network
These teams are tied for fourth place, and the top four teams get double byes in the SEC tournament, so this game has significance. Quinndary Weatherspoon is averaging 21 points a contest in the last month for Ole Miss. The Gamecocks’ Chris Silva is third in the conference with seven double-doubles.
DAYTON (16-9, 8-4 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (19-6, 10-2)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Note the earlier starting time. Dayton is averaging 50.3 percent from the floor – best in the conference and fourth-best in Division 1. The Flyers’ Obi Toppin (68.2 percent) leads the nation in field-goal accuracy. Davidson, meanwhile, leads the league in 3-point field-goal accuracy (35 percent). The Wildcats are 12-0 at home this season and have won seven of their past eight.
Steve Lyttle
