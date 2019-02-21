Region Gameday: Friday’s matchup to watch

DAVIDSON (19-7, 10-3 Atlantic 10) at RHODE ISLAND (12-13, 5-8)
Ryan Center, Kingston, R.I., 9 p.m., ESPN2
The host Rams have lost four in a row – a streak that began with a 68-53 loss Feb. 6 at Davidson. The Wildcats outscored the Rams 38-26 in the second half, hitting six 3-pointers. Davidson had trouble with Cyril Langevine, who had 16 points and 14 rebounds. ...This marks the 11th time in the past 15 games that the Wildcats have been on national TV, but it’s also their last scheduled television appearance this season.
Steve Lyttle
