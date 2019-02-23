College Sports

Jon Axel Gudmundsson’s triple-double leads Davidson to A-10 win against Rhode Island

Associated Press

February 23, 2019 09:16 AM

KINGSTON, R.I.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Davidson over Rhode Island 75-66 on Friday night.

The triple-double was the first for Davidson since John Falconi had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 1973 game.

Gudmundson’s three field goals were 3-pointers with the junior guard from Iceland making 11 of 15 free throws.

Kishawn Pritchett made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 13 points for Davidson. Luka Brajkovic scored 12 points and Dusan Kovacevic 10 for the Wildcats (20-7, 11-3), who moved within a half-game of first-place VCU (11-2). Davidson shot 61 percent and made 9 of 13 from the arc.

Tyrese Martin scored 16 points and Fatts Russell, Cyril Langevine and Jeff Dowtin added 12 each with Langevine grabbing 13 rebounds. Rhode Island (12-14, 5-9) had a 13-1 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Wildcats 19-0 on second-chance points but only shot 37.5 percent overall. Davidson led by nine at halftime and never by less than that in the second half.

DAVIDSON 75, RHODE ISLAND 66

Davidson

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brajkovic

--

6-8

0-0

2

5

12

Frampton

--

2-3

3-5

2

2

9

Grady

--

4-8

0-0

4

3

8

Gudmundsson

--

3-7

11-15

11

0

20

Pritchett

--

4-4

1-2

1

3

13

Kovacevic

--

2-4

6-7

0

4

10

Collins

--

1-2

1-2

3

1

3

Totals

200

22-36

22-31

23

19

75

Percentages: FG .611, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 9-13, .692 (Pritchett 4-4, Gudmundsson 3-5, Frampton 2-3, Collins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 17 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Frampton). Turnovers: 17 (Pritchett 4, Collins 3, Grady 3, Brajkovic 2, Gudmundsson 2, Kovacevic 2, Frampton). Steals: 10 (Frampton 3, Grady 3, Gudmundsson 2, Collins, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: None.

Rhode Island

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Harris

--

2-7

1-2

4

4

5

Langevine

--

4-9

4-6

13

5

12

Dowtin

--

5-10

0-0

1

1

12

Martin

--

3-7

7-8

6

3

15

Russell

--

5-14

1-2

0

2

13

Thompson

--

1-4

4-5

4

5

7

Tate

--

1-5

0-0

0

1

2

Totals

200

21-56

17-23

28

21

66

Percentages: FG .375, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dowtin 2-3, Martin 2-4, Russell 2-6, Thompson 1-3, Langevine 0-1, Tate 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 16 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Langevine, Martin). Turnovers: 16 (Langevine 6, Russell 4, Dowtin 3, Martin 2, Thompson). Steals: 7 (Russell 3, Thompson 2, Dowtin, Harris). Technical Fouls: None.

Davidson

36

39

75

Rhode Island

27

39

66

