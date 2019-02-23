College Sports

Charlotte 49ers’ Jon Davis reaches scoring milestone in loss at Middle Tennessee

Associated Press

February 23, 2019 09:11 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

Antonio Green had 21 points as Middle Tennessee got past Charlotte 86-67 on Saturday. Donovan Sims added 20 points for the Blue Raiders.

James Hawthorne had 12 points and seven rebounds for Middle Tennessee (9-19, 6-9 Conference USA). Reggie Scurry added 11 points.

Jon Davis had 23 points for the 49ers (6-20, 3-12). Malik Martin added 17 points. Dravon Mangum had 11 points.

Davis recorded his 47th career 20-point scoring game, with 20 coming in the second half. He moved past Chad Kinch (1976-80) for third on the 49ers’ all-time scoring list. Davis has scored 2,035 career points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the 49ers for the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Charlotte 71-53 on Feb. 7.

Charlotte returns to Halton Arena on Sunday, March 3 to play Texas-El Paso at 1 p.m. In a pre-game ceremony, the 49ers will honor seniors Jailan Haslem and Davis.

Observer staff and news services contributed.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 86, CHARLOTTE 67

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Mangum

29

4-7

1-1

3

0

11

Haslem

17

2-2

0-0

3

2

4

Davis

36

7-17

3-4

5

0

23

Martin

34

6-10

5-5

2

2

17

Robb

31

2-6

1-2

5

3

6

Supica

28

2-2

0-0

3

2

4

Kitoko

13

1-4

0-0

1

1

2

Blight

12

0-3

0-0

4

0

0

Totals

200

24-51

10-12

26

10

67

Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Davis 6-13, Mangum 2-5, Robb 1-3, Blight 0-2, Kitoko 0-2, Martin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 16 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Martin 2, Kitoko). Turnovers: 16 (Mangum 4, Haslem 3, Davis 2, Martin 2, Supica 2, Blight, Kitoko, Robb). Steals: 8 (Davis 2, Robb 2, Blight, Mangum, Martin, Supica). Technical Fouls: None.

Middle Tennessee

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Gamble

28

3-4

4-6

3

1

10

Scurry

24

5-7

1-3

1

0

11

Green

34

7-11

2-2

1

3

21

Johnson

29

2-4

0-0

5

2

4

Sims

32

8-14

3-4

2

2

20

Hawthorne

27

5-7

0-2

7

1

12

Farquhar

18

2-3

0-0

1

3

6

Mosley

3

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

Miller

2

0-2

0-0

0

0

0

Massenburg

2

1-1

0-0

1

0

2

Lewis

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

33-53

10-17

22

12

86

Percentages: FG .623, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Green 5-8, Farquhar 2-2, Hawthorne 2-4, Sims 1-5, Scurry 0-1, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (30 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Hawthorne 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 9 (Farquhar 2, Green 2, Sims 2, Hawthorne, Johnson, Scurry). Steals: 8 (Gamble 2, Hawthorne 2, Green, Johnson, Scurry, Sims). Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte

32

35

67

Middle Tennessee

48

38

86

A—2,986 (11,520).

