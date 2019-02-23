Charlotte 49ers’ Jon Davis reaches scoring milestone in loss at Middle Tennessee

Antonio Green had 21 points as Middle Tennessee got past Charlotte 86-67 on Saturday. Donovan Sims added 20 points for the Blue Raiders.
James Hawthorne had 12 points and seven rebounds for Middle Tennessee (9-19, 6-9 Conference USA). Reggie Scurry added 11 points.
Jon Davis had 23 points for the 49ers (6-20, 3-12). Malik Martin added 17 points. Dravon Mangum had 11 points.
Davis recorded his 47th career 20-point scoring game, with 20 coming in the second half. He moved past Chad Kinch (1976-80) for third on the 49ers’ all-time scoring list. Davis has scored 2,035 career points.
The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the 49ers for the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Charlotte 71-53 on Feb. 7.
Charlotte returns to Halton Arena on Sunday, March 3 to play Texas-El Paso at 1 p.m. In a pre-game ceremony, the 49ers will honor seniors Jailan Haslem and Davis.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 86, CHARLOTTE 67
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Mangum
29
4-7
1-1
3
0
11
Haslem
17
2-2
0-0
3
2
4
Davis
36
7-17
3-4
5
0
23
Martin
34
6-10
5-5
2
2
17
Robb
31
2-6
1-2
5
3
6
Supica
28
2-2
0-0
3
2
4
Kitoko
13
1-4
0-0
1
1
2
Blight
12
0-3
0-0
4
0
0
Totals
200
24-51
10-12
26
10
67
Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Davis 6-13, Mangum 2-5, Robb 1-3, Blight 0-2, Kitoko 0-2, Martin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 16 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Martin 2, Kitoko). Turnovers: 16 (Mangum 4, Haslem 3, Davis 2, Martin 2, Supica 2, Blight, Kitoko, Robb). Steals: 8 (Davis 2, Robb 2, Blight, Mangum, Martin, Supica). Technical Fouls: None.
Middle Tennessee
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Gamble
28
3-4
4-6
3
1
10
Scurry
24
5-7
1-3
1
0
11
Green
34
7-11
2-2
1
3
21
Johnson
29
2-4
0-0
5
2
4
Sims
32
8-14
3-4
2
2
20
Hawthorne
27
5-7
0-2
7
1
12
Farquhar
18
2-3
0-0
1
3
6
Mosley
3
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Miller
2
0-2
0-0
0
0
0
Massenburg
2
1-1
0-0
1
0
2
Lewis
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
33-53
10-17
22
12
86
Percentages: FG .623, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Green 5-8, Farquhar 2-2, Hawthorne 2-4, Sims 1-5, Scurry 0-1, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (30 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Hawthorne 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 9 (Farquhar 2, Green 2, Sims 2, Hawthorne, Johnson, Scurry). Steals: 8 (Gamble 2, Hawthorne 2, Green, Johnson, Scurry, Sims). Technical Fouls: None.
Charlotte
32
35
—
67
Middle Tennessee
48
38
—
86
A—2,986 (11,520).
