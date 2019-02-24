CIAA tournament returns with expanded field, nation’s top scorer, tough path for J.C. Smith

Here are 10 storylines to follow for this week’s CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Charlotte:
1. An expanded format. The tournament field expands to 24 games to accommodate the addition of Claflin, which brought the conference to 13 teams. Play tips off Monday with Shaw (7-21) and Elizabeth City State (13-15) women at 6 p.m., followed by Johnson C. Smith (8-17), the South Division’s seventh seed, taking on North No. 6 Chowan (2-14) at 8 p.m.
2. Rest vs. rust for top seeds. The top two seeds in each division automatically advance to the quarterfinal. They’ll have at least four days to rest and practice, but the downside is they’ll take on opponents who’ve already played a game.
3. The tournament’s must-see player. That’s Shaw guard Amir Hinton, who averages a nation-leading 30.4 points per game. Hinton is the Bears’ best player since fellow Philadelphian Flip Murray, who went on to a successful NBA career that included a stop with the Charlotte Bobcats.
4. Women’s players to watch. Harding High alumnus Shareka McNeill, a Virginia Union sophomore guard, averages 23.1 points and nailed a conference-best 77 3-point shots. Livingstone junior guard Daisa Harris averages 21.4 points.
5. Who has the team to beat? Top seed Virginia State (24-4) is the CIAA’s resident men’s power with a 16-1 conference record. A 75-67 loss at North Division rival Virginia Union aside, the Trojans are the odds-on favorite to earn their second championship in four seasons.
6. Can anyone stop Virginia Union’s women? The Panthers, who have won three of the past four championships, are 24-2 and nationally ranked. Their only losses, however, were to CIAA teams – Bowie State and Claflin.
7. Count the dark horses. Virginia Union (18-10) and Bowie State (16-12), who finished second and third in the North, are capable of taking the title. Virginia Union, which won last year’s tournament, split with Virginia State in regular-season play.
8. Can anyone from the South win it all? Top seed Shaw (15-12) went 9-3 in the division but 1-5 against the North. Livingstone, which finished second in the South, has made a habit of coming up big at tournament time under coach James Stinson.
9. How will Claflin fare? The Panthers, who finished third in the South Division in their CIAA debut, went 13-13 in league games and 7-5 in the division.
10. Very long odds against J.C. Smith. The Golden Bulls have two of the league’s top five scorers in forwards Roddric Ross (17.6 ppg) and Cayse Minor (17.0 ppg), but have been inconsistent otherwise. As a result of playing on the first day, they’ll have to win five games to capture the title.
