Region Gameday: Wednesday’s college basketball matchups

CLEMSON (16-11, 6-8 ACC) at PITTSBURGH (12-15, 2-12)
Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Clemson faces an opponent in free fall. The Panthers have won 12 in a row, and the Tigers shot 55 percent from the floor against Pitt in a Jan. 29 meeting at Clemson. Xavier Johnson, part of the freshman-laden Panthers lineup, scored 30 points against the Tigers in that game.
DAVIDSON (20-7, 11-3 Atlantic 10) at LA SALLE (8-18, 6-8)
Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Davidson’s John Axel Gudmundsson, coming off a triple-double Friday at Rhode Island, was named conference layer of the week. After playing well in January, the Explorers have lost three in a row. Pookie Powell (16.2 points a game) is La Salle’s leading scorer.
PRESBYTERIAN (17-12, 9-5 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (18-11, 8-6)
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
This game features the conference’s top two freshmen. Blue Hose guard Adam Flagler is a five-time Big South Freshman of the Week and is honored this week for his 21-point, 10-rebound performance (with six 3-pointers) Saturday against UNC Asheville. Gardner-Webb’s Jose Perez has won the award four times.
QUEENS (25-3, 17-1 South Atlantic) at WINGATE (16-10, 12-6)
Cuddy Arena, Wingate, 8 p.m.
The Royals clinched the SAC regular-season title outright for the first time in program history. They beat Wingate by 24 points last month at home, piling up a 47-28 rebounding edge. The host Bulldogs have won three in a row, and Emarius Logan hit 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Wingate’s most recent game.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (9-17) vs. CLAFLIN (13-13)
CIAA tournament quarterfinal, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, 10 a.m.
Roddric Ross scored 11 of his 22 points in a furious Golden Bull comeback that resulted in a 77-74 first-round overtime victory Monday against Chowan. Now Johnson C. Smith moves to the quarterfinals, facing an opponent it split with during the regular season. In both games, the Bulls outrebounded Claflin but shot less than 36 percent from the floor.
Steve Lyttle
