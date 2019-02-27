JC Smith gets past Claflin in CIAA tournament on 3-point buzzer-beater

Cayse Minor’s first game-winning shot couldn’t have come at a better time for J.C. Smith.
The forward’s 3-pointer at the buzzer pushed the Golden Bulls past Claflin 83-80 in the second round of the CIAA tournament Wednesday at Bojangles’ Coliseum and extended J.C. Smith’s unlikely run of overtime success. The Golden Bulls (10-17), the South Division’s seventh seed, also beat Chowan in an extra session Monday.
“That’s probably my first game-winner ever,” said Minor, who finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.
J.C. Smith’s final play was designed for all-CIAA forward Roddric Ross, who led all scorers with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Minor reminded point guard Justice Goodloe to keep his options open if Ross was covered, however.
“My thought was to get (Ross) the ball and run it down the sideline,” Minor said. “I told Goodloe if he caught the ball, just take a dribble and I’m going to run straight down the middle and just throw it to me and I was going to take the shot.”
Claflin (13-14), which joined the CIAA this year, was paced by Triston Thompson, who scored a team-best 23 points among four Panthers who scored double figures.
Three who mattered
Cayse Minor: No shot was bigger than his 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Roddric Ross: J.C. Smith’s all-conference forward finished with 25 points on 8-of-21 shooting while adding 11 rebounds.
Triston Thompson: The Claflin guard was stellar with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He also added six assists and five rebounds
Worth mentioning
▪ The Golden Bulls haven’t won more than two games in a row all season.
▪ For the second straight game, the Golden Bulls’ bench dominated an opponent. J.C. Smith’s reserves outscored Claflin’s 23-10.
▪ J.C. Smith converted 15 Panthers turnovers into 23 points compared to Claflin’s 12 points on 12 Golden Bulls miscues.
▪ Three-point shooting was key for J.C. Smith, which hit six of 17 attempts compared to Claflin’s 1-of-11.
They said it
“They are growing up. They are maturing. They are learning about themselves.” – J.C. Smith coach Steve Joyner
What’s next
The Golden Bulls play Virginia Union, the North Division’s second seed, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center.
