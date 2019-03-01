What to watch for as USC — and its ’6 and a half’ scholarship players —faces Mizzou

Game info
Who: South Carolina (14-14, 9-6 SEC) at Missouri (12-15, 3-12)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 107.5 FM The Game in Columbia area
Series: Tied 5-5
Last meeting: Jan. 13, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. — South Carolina 85, Missouri 75
KenPom prediction: Missouri 71, South Carolina 68
STORYLINES
1. Life without Lawson
The relative good news for South Carolina is A.J. Lawson only contributed 13 percent of the Gamecocks’ scoring the last time they matched up with Missouri. But that kind of free-flowing game — an 85-75 USC win at Colonial Life Arena — is not expected to repeat itself at Mizzou Arena as both teams near the end of their regular seasons.
Saturday will be a half-court grind. Without Lawson to account for on the perimeter — the freshman is sidelined with a sprained ankle — the Tigers can put most of their more defensive attention on Chris Silva in the post. Can Hassani Gravett (1 for his last 11 from 3-point range) and Tre Campbell (5 for his last 13) take advantage of open looks?
2. Limited numbers
Nathan Nelson averaged 9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a senior at Blackman High School in Tennessee. Quad Borup once played for Christopher Newport University, a Division III program in Virginia.
These are USC’s walk-on basketball players. Get to know them because they could appear in a game very soon. Lawson’s injury brings the Gamecocks down to seven scholarship players. Frank Martin told the Gamecock IMG Sports Network on Thursday night it’s really like “six and a half” because Alanzo Frink (sprained ankle) isn’t 100 percent.
“We gotta be careful how we manage practice and our team because we’re an injury away from me having to check in,” Martin said, “and that would be a real, real scary thing.”
3. SEC positioning
If the SEC Tournament started Saturday morning, the Gamecocks would still be the No. 4 seed — but barely. South Carolina is joined by Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida at 9-6 in the league standings, but the Gamecocks hold the tie-breaker over those three teams.
USC controls its own destiny for a tournament double-bye. Its final three regular season games are against teams with a combined conference record of 9-36.
MISSOURI
Coach: Cuonzo Martin (218-149 in 11 seasons overall; second season at Missouri — 32-28)
Projected starters: G Jordan Geist (13.9 points per game), G Javon Pickett (8.6), G Xavier Pinson (6.2), F Kevin Puryear (6.9), F Jeremiah Tilmon (10.6)
Last game: Lost to Mississippi State 68-49 on Tuesday in Starkville
KenPom ranking: 95 (No. 140 in offense efficiency, No. 77 in defense efficiency)
NET: 95
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (244-158 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 127-104)
Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (7.0), G Hassani Gravett (11.1), F Keyshawn Bryant (8.5), F Chris Silva (14.3), F Maik Kotsar (7.3)
Last game: Lost to Alabama 68-62 on Tuesday at home
KenPom ranking: 86 (No. 109 in offense efficiency, No. 88 in defense efficiency)
NET: 87
